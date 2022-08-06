Prime Minister and Prime Minister both disappeared as Britain plunged into recession





Boris Johnson and his replacement candidates face new calls to fill the void left by Prime Minister Lame Duck and urgently provide new support for families facing a severe cost of living crisis and a prolonged recession.

Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Nadim Zahawi are on vacation as the UK economic outlook has been dramatically downgraded as it raises interest rates to combat soaring inflation this week and warns of the longest recession since financial 2008. faced with Crash.

When the prime minister announced his resignation last month, the government won’t make new tax and spending decisions until a new Conservative leader and a tenth successor are elected by the party, and Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak agreed to compete for the crown.

But CBI Director-General Tony Danker said the scale of the crisis means the country cannot wait for a new prime minister to be elected on September 5.

On Thursday I reported that Treasury officials are already making plans to deal with inflation and an upcoming recession. These include Truss’ plans to reverse national insurance hikes and abolish green levies, and Mr. Sunak’s plans to eliminate VAT on energy bills.

However, some prominent independent economists have suggested that the proposal won’t go far enough for families to spend the winter, and that energy bills will go up to at least $3,500.

Both have announced their readiness to provide new support without revealing any details. Truss promised an emergency budget and promised an emergency budget on September 21, a few days before the October energy rate cap was raised.

Prime Minister Johnson and his leadership rivals are facing calls to urgently agree to an upcoming settlement plan to reassure households and businesses and help them make decisions.

More in Politics

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, a supporter of the truss, has admitted that Boris doesn’t know where Boris is because the British have said they will have to wait weeks for further assistance to be announced.

He told Times Radio: We need a new prime minister. And you can’t have an emergency budget without a new prime minister, and you can’t help people without an emergency budget. So I’m afraid of that order.

While Johnson and Zahawi were on vacation, Danker told BBC Radio 4s World At One: I have no problem with people taking short vacations. My fears are much deeper. There will be a gap between now and September 5th. To fill that void, we need a current prime minister and a current prime minister.

We need them to make decisions.

You need them to make a plan. We need them to reassure businesses, markets and households.

When Ofgem signals what a price increase on August 26th they need to signal that the government responds and has an answer. And they need to set up their growth plans and growth intentions now.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), said uncertainty caused by the Conservative infighting that effectively ended three prime ministers in six years has hurt business investment and economic growth.

He said: After the referendum was announced, we risk another political election looking at a fourth prime minister. It’s that political uncertainty keeps people from planning ahead because they don’t know what’s going on.

