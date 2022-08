The economic ramifications of previous government lockdowns, Ukraine’s ongoing war and several other factors mean that the cost of living crisis felt at home and abroad is expected to get worse before it gets better. Truss, or Rishi Sunak, will assume responsibility for handling the country’s finances as the next Conservative leader and prime minister, especially through a period of anticipated difficult winters.

The Bow Group, the UK and the world’s oldest conservative think tank, stressed in a poll that a future government led by Truss would fail unless it acts quickly and responsibly.

Chairman Ben Harris-Qinney said that the Boris Johnson administration ignored “a very simple economic truth – printing, lending and spending cannot be exceeded without eventually facing serious economic consequences.”

He added that this would be particularly felt by British voters. British voters may decide not to run for the Conservative Party again, he added.

Harris-Quinney told Express.co.uk: Create a budget surplus.

“From that point on, governments can eliminate their dependence on borrowing and urgently refocus their spending capacity on measures to stimulate growth and reduce inflation.”

If Truss fails to do this as the next resident of number 10, she will see her popularity crumble, he added.

Bow Group Chairman said:

“Unless the new prime minister realizes that Thatcher-level reorganization is necessary, he will not be able to take over the economy.

Entrepreneur and former Brexit Party leader Ben Habib has stressed that reducing the chances of an economic disaster will depend on the next prime minister acting quickly.

He told Express.co.uk:

“The action she wants to take must already be taken.

“Whether Britain can escape the 1979-style winter of discontent and oblivion in the Conservative elections will depend immediately on her actions.”

Harris-Qinney added that failure to act could set the stage for more serious crashes than those experienced in 2008.

He argued that this “remains a very realistic possibility.”

