More than 1,400 US flights canceled on Friday





More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Friday in the United States, to or from the United States have been canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, as airlines continue to struggle with on-time departures this summer.

In addition to 1,482 cancellations, airlines recorded more than 7,000 delays inside, inside or outside the United States on Friday.

Among US airlines, American Airlines had the most cancellations with 263, while Southwest was second with 193 cancellations.

Airlines have grappled with persistent cancellations and delays this summer that have frustrated customers and lawmakers.

Earlier this week, Democrats introduced the Cash Refunds for Flight Cancellations Act amid flight disruptions.

Pharma industry on brink of rare defeat Warnock pushes to close Medicaid coverage gap amid tough re-election battle

The measure would require airlines to provide cash refunds to customers if their flights are canceled within 48 hours of the scheduled departure time.

Enough is enough: Travelers are tired of wasting their valuable time battling airlines to receive their legally required cash refunds, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement. And they are tired of making flight reservations months in advance, only to face a health scare that forces them to choose between canceling a non-refundable flight or traveling and risking the health of their fellow travelers. .

The flight cancellations and delays come as the airline industry has seen a rebound since the start of the pandemic, with people again traveling in greater numbers as restrictions and pandemic fears ease in the United States. United.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/3590545-over-1400-us-flights-canceled-friday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos