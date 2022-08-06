Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after less than a year





The end of an era. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split after less than a year of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

They amicably parted ways this week, an insider told Us of the Kardashian star, 41, and Saturday Night Live alum, 28.

The Hulu personality and the comedian were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian debuted as a host on SNL. During a skit, the California native and the Guy Code alum shared a kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock

Although the Skims founder and New York native initially kept their romance under wraps, the pair have become more generous with glimpses of their relationship over time.

The King of Staten Island actor and reality TV star went Instagram official in March. The long-awaited confirmation follows countless comments from the former E! features ex-husband Kanye West, who has made his hatred of Davidson and his desire to get back together with Kardashian known.

Two months later, the entrepreneur and Suicide Squad actor made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala and the cute and beloved Instagram posts kept coming. In July, Kardashians viewers got their first glimpse of Davidson on the show when the Season 2 trailer premiered.

Babe? Do you want to jump in the shower with me real quick? Kardashian asked her then-boyfriend in the clip, which saw him immediately drop everything he was holding and rush after her.

More recently, however, the duos’ romance went long distance as Davidson was in Australia filming the next Wizards movie! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently visited with her boyfriend, but mostly they communicated via video chats and emails.

They send love notes to each other while the other sleeps and FaceTime whenever their schedules meet, an insider told Us earlier this month. The distance has been difficult, but even communicating remotely is exciting for them.

Last month, the Dirt actor told Kevin Hart that he was okay with the massive attention their romance had garnered over the past few months. That does not bother me. I know what it’s all about, Davidson explained during July’s premiere episode of Hart to Heart. I completely understand because everything I do is sick. If that’s all you have to do, whatever.

The Meet Cute star went on to say he hopes marriage and fatherhood are in his future. [Im] definitely a family guy, he explained. My favorite thing, which I haven’t succeeded yet, I want to have a child. It’s like my dream.

Kardashian, for her part, shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, 45. The selfish author was declared legally single in March after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

