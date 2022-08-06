What does the US-China row mean for climate change? | Environment





China’s decision to end cooperation with the United States on the climate crisis has caused alarm, with senior climate diplomats urging a rapid resumption of talks to help stave off further global warming.

On Friday, Beijing announced a series of measures aimed at retaliating against the United States for the blatant provocation of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visiting Taiwan. China, which considers Taiwan its territory and has launched large-scale military exercises near the island, said it would stop working with the United States on climate change, as well as other key issues. .

While the extent of China’s withdrawal from climate talks remains unclear, the move threatens to derail the often fragile cooperation between the world’s two biggest carbon emitters, just months away from the crucial UN Cop27 in Egypt this fall. Experts say there is little hope of averting disastrous global warming without strong action by the United States and China, which together are responsible for around 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions .

The severance of relations came amid a summer of disasters fueled by climate change, with heat waves and record-breaking wildfires sweeping the United States and Europe, extremely high temperatures that scorched India and China and devastating floods affecting the United States, South Asia and Africa.

The United States is on the verge of passing landmark climate legislation, but collectively the world’s governments are still not doing enough to avoid violating agreed temperature goals. The goal of limiting heating to 1.5C is on life support with a weakening pulse, Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, warned last month.

US-China relations have always been a rollercoaster and we often see flare-ups, but if you can freeze talks, you can’t freeze climate impacts, said Laurence Tubiana, chief executive of the European Climate Foundation and key architect of the Paris Climate Accords. .

It is in the interest of China and the United States to act on climate and start talking. Indeed, China recognizes its own interest in acting; it is still committed to Paris and making progress on national promises regarding the gradual reduction of methane and coal.

The United States and China have accused each other of not doing enough to reduce global warming emissions at various times in recent years. China attacked US selfishness when then-President Donald Trump rolled back various environmental protections in 2017, while Joe Biden, Trump’s successor, claimed last year that the Chinese president , Xi Jinping, had made a big mistake by not attending the Cop26 climate summit in Scotland.

However, the two powers achieved a breakthrough at the same talks in Glasgow in November, agreeing a surprise plan to urgently work together on cutting emissions. Xie Zhenhua, head of the Chinese delegation, said the two countries should accelerate a green and low-carbon transition. John Kerry, the US climate envoy, acknowledged that nations are not short of differences, but cooperation is the only way to get this job done. It’s about science, physics.

This climate rapprochement has helped foster collaboration between U.S. and Chinese organizations, as well as provide leadership to other countries, according to Nate Hultman, a former Kerry aide and now director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the Institute. University of Maryland.

The collaboration between the United States and China is an important dimension of the fight against climate change, it has the potential to motivate others to do more, Hultman said.

The wider relationship is very complex, but both countries understand that this is not just a bilateral issue, there is a global dimension to it. This is what I hope will bring them together. Hopefully this suspension is brief and they can get back to the table as soon as possible.

Hultman said while the high-level climate talks could now be halted, other bilateral collaborations could continue, although details on that were still scarce. Whatever the situation between the United States and China, progress could still be made at the COP27 talks in Egypt, he insisted.

It’s been tough and we’re going to stall at times, Hultman said. But COP27 will not collapse unless the United States and China iron out their differences. We should focus on what else can be done as an international community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/05/what-does-the-us-china-row-mean-for-climate-change-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos