Life support for British boy stopped after long legal struggle





LONDON (AFP) On Saturday, a London hospital was due to halt the life-sustaining of 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersby after his parents lost a long and touching legal battle.

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, found her son unconscious with traces of a strap around his neck after participating in an online suffocation challenge at home in April.

“It was really hard.” Before her family spent the night at Archie’s bedside at the Royal Hospital in London, Dance told Sky News late Friday in tears.

“So far, when I stand in front of the camera, despite my hard and strong face and looks, I’m pretty spoiled,” she said.

The life support device was due to be withdrawn at 10 am (0900 GMT), but an hour later there was no news from the hospital.

At the entrance to a hospital in eastern London, wish-makers placed flowers and cards and lit candles in the shape of the letter ‘A’.

“My son is 12 the same age as Archie,” said 43-year-old Shelley Elias, after leaving her donations at an impromptu all-night rally.

“I didn’t know what to write because I didn’t have any words to relieve the pain,” she said.

Last June, a judge agreed with doctors that Archie could end his life with “brainstem death”, but the family fought through the courts to overturn it.

They filed a lawsuit this week up to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, where Archie refused to intervene, arguing that seeking treatment in Italy or Japan could help.

The parents also lost their final legal bid to have Archie move to hospice for the last hour.

“All legal channels have been exhausted,” a spokesperson for Christian Concern, a campaign group that has supported families, said late Friday.

“Families are devastated and are spending precious time with Archie.”

‘Charlie’s Law’

This case is the latest in a series of fighting parents over the UK’s legal and health system.

The involvement of groups such as Christian Concern, which supports desperate parents, has been criticized for prolonging the suffering of all involved.

After a fierce battle between the hospital and her parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, northwest England, withdrew her life support.

His parents, with the support of Pope Francis, took him to a clinic in Rome, but lost a final appeal a few days before his death.

Born in August 2016 of a rare form of mitochondrial disease that causes progressive muscle weakness, Charlie Gard died a week before her first birthday after doctors stopped her life.

His parents fought a legal battle for five months to get Charlie to America for treatment.

Since then, they have been putting pressure on the British government to adopt “Charlie’s Law”. The bill proposed legislation that would strengthen parents’ rights when disputes arise over the care of their children.

“The whole system is stacked against us,” Archie’s mother Dance said.

2022 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220806-life-support-for-uk-boy-to-be-stopped-after-long-legal-battle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos