US COVID cases show signs of decline, but deaths are on the rise





The 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States shows overall signs of decline, although much of the country continues to report high and average community levels.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden today, who is experiencing a rebound infection after treatment with Paxlovid, has tested positive again for the seventh day in a row.

Much of the United States is still experiencing high transmission

The 7-day average of new daily cases has fallen slightly to 120,000 over the past 3 days, according to analysis by The Washington Post. Today, the 7-day average is 121,739 cases.

Meanwhile, the 7-day average of new daily deaths is rising, today reaching 496. Deaths, often a lagging indicator, have shown a slow increase since mid-July.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 41.7% of US counties have high COVID community levels and 38.9% are at the medium level. Its community transmission map shows that 94% are classified as having high transmission, a level for which the CDC recommends masking up indoors and using public transportation.

Biden’s rebound infection stretches to day seven

President Biden tested positive again today for the seventh day in a row, due to a rebound infection following Paxlovid treatment. His doctor Kevin O’Connor, DO, said in an update that Biden continues to feel well and his cough has almost completely resolved. The president will continue to work and self-isolate in the executive residence.

Despite concerns about the rebound, health officials point out that treatment is still preventing serious consequences from COVID-19 infections, and after a slow start, prescriptions are resuming, according to Axios. Prescription levels topped 1 million classes for the first time in July, up 37% from June.

In a related development today, Boston-based researchers detailed yesterday in preprint results a trial that tracked viral levels for more than 2 weeks in people with COVID-19 who took and did not not take Paxlovid. Only 1 in 25 people in the treatment group (4%) experienced a rebound, compared to 3 in 11 (27%) who took Paxlovid.

They also found that viral levels and duration in those who rebounded from Paxlovid were similar to initial infections, a sharp increase with patients testing positive for 6 to 12 days. However, the untreated person who rebounded had a shorter ascent.

On Twitter, co-author Katy Stephenson, MD, MPH said, “This is a small cohort, but we believe the results reflect much of what providers see in the community when they use Paxlovid in mRNA vaccinated individuals infected with Omicron.

