8 Best Sustainable Trainer Brands You Should Know Now





More and more brands are on a mission to make sneakers more sustainable. why? Well, most of our sneakers are made of leather and plastic, both of which are considered problematic materials due to their significant carbon footprint. While leather often uses toxic chemicals during tanning, plastics do not biodegrade and can remain for hundreds of years.

That’s why green brands use recycled or bio-based plastics to produce sneakers with responsibly sourced leather. In recent years, as environmental and ethical concerns about the use of leather continue to grow, so have vegan athletic shoe brands. No perfect solution exists, but many of these alternatives are non-biodegradable and are always a step in the right direction with new innovations emerging.

We’ve rounded up 8 of the best sustainable trainer brands below.

allbird

Originally founded in 2014 with the mission of introducing merino wool to the footwear world, Allbirds quickly became famous for its eco-certification. The brand announced a partnership with Adidas in 2020, on a mission to create the lowest carbon footprint sneakers. result? Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 CO2e – The lowest carbon emission running shoe adidas has ever made. The brand uses Tencel from FSC certified forests, along with wool as well as bioplastics and natural rubber. Each sneaker also comes with a label that tells you the company’s offsetting carbon footprint.

Adizero X Allbird 2.94 CO2e

Adizero X Allbird 2.94 CO2e

Allbirds Women’s Trail Runner SWT

Allbirds Women’s Wool Dasher Fluffs

Look at

One of the most well-known eco-sneaker brands, Veja has gained huge fan following in recent years with the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge. The French brand is committed to reducing the amount of leather used in its collections, making most of its designs using a list of preferred materials that includes recycled PET, organic cotton, chrome-free leather and bio-based plastics.

Veja V-10 leather trainers

Veja V10 leather trainers

Veja Women’s Venturi Logo Embroidered Alveomesh Sneakers

adidas x stella mccartney

Her partnership with Adidas, along with Stella McCartney, known for her longstanding commitment to sustainability, has worked to push the mainstream market out of the green. From the vegan Stan Smiths (complete with rainbow laces, dopamine boosted) to runners made from recycled jersey, they covered every base.

Adidas By Stella McCartney Outdoor Boost 2.0 COLD.RDY Sneakers

Adidas X Stella McCartney Outdoor Boost 2.0

Adidas By Stella McCartney Stan Smith vegan leather trainers

Adidas X Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sandals

saye

Founded in 2018, the Barcelona-based brand Saye has created a range of vegan sneakers made from a combination of bio-based and recycled materials in a Portuguese factory. In 2021, we launched the first sneaker made from two innovative leather alternatives. The first is organic cactus leaves and the second is made from mango waste.

Saye Model 89 Vegan Cactus

Saye Modelo 89 Vegan Garnet

Saye Model 89 Vegan Fleece Cactus

Lci

Lci makes sneakers using recycled marine plastics. The London-based brand claims that a pair of sneakers saves 20 plastic bottles that end up in the ocean and in landfills. In addition to using recycled materials, the company also donates 10% of revenue for every pair it purchases to build marine conservation areas and protect endangered species.

Lci X Blue Marine Foundation Nine

horizontal

The vegan sneaker brand Yatay was launched to make high-quality sneakers that are good for the planet. The company produces sneakers that are handcrafted in Italy using bioplastics made from corn along with recycled plastics and rubber. Each shoe has a unique cord on the heel, allowing you to plant trees to help offset the sneaker’s carbon footprint.

Yatay Model 1B Sustainable Sneakers

Yatay Model 1B Sustainable Sneakers

barefoot

Promise to create shoes that bring us closer to nature, Vivobarefoots USP is an ultra-thin sole that feels as close to barefoot as possible. The British brand uses bio-based materials like algae foam along with recycled plastic while giving sneakers a second life through Revivo, a resale and repair platform.

Vivobarefoot Geo Racer Knit Women’s

Vivobarefoot Primus Lux II

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III

Charium

Brazilian brand Cariuma focuses on the use of natural materials in its sneakers, from organic cotton and bamboo, to leather and suede responsibly sourced from Argentina, Thailand, Brazil and China. Fortunately, the brand plans to plant two trees per pair of trainers purchased as part of its reforestation program.

Cariuma Oka High Trainer

Cariuma Slip-On Skate Pro

Cariuma Catiba Pro Sneakers

