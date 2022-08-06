US prepares billion-dollar arms package for Ukraine: report | Russo-Ukrainian War





The package, which could be confirmed on Monday, is expected to include ammunition for long-range systems and armored medical vehicles.

The United States is preparing a new billion-dollar security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include ammunition for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, according to the Reuters news agency. .

The package would be one of the largest to date and is expected to be announced as early as Monday, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The United States has provided about $8.8 billion in aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

The officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said President Joe Biden had yet to sign the next weapons package and warned that weapons packages could change in value and content before to be signed.

However, if signed in its current form, it would be valued at $1 billion and would include munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). ) as well as some 50 medical armored M113s. Vehicles.

The Pentagon recently announced that Ukrainians would be allowed to receive medical treatment at a US military hospital in Germany near Ramstein Air Base.

(Al Jazeera)

Last Monday, the Pentagon announced a separate security assistance package for Ukraine worth up to $550 million, which also included additional munitions for HIMARS.

The White House declined to comment on the package.

HIMARS plays a key role in the battle between Ukraine and Russia, which has settled into a war of attrition fought mainly in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to take control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbass, made up of the provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea from the south in 2014.

So far, the United States has sent 16 HIMARS to Ukraine and on July 1 promised to send two NASAMS.

Armored personnel carriers equipped with medical equipment could make the fight with Russia easier to survive for Ukrainian troops who could then be sent to Germany for additional medical treatment.

The Kyiv government said in June that 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were being killed on the battlefield every day.

