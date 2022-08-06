Big US jobs gains give the Fed a lot more work to do to get inflation under control





The Federal Reserve will face more urgency in its fight to cool the US economy with sharp interest rate hikes after the latest batch of labor market data showed an unexpected acceleration in earnings. jobs and strong wage growth.

Figures released on Friday allayed fears that the US economy is either slowing sharply or already in recession after two straight quarters of contracting output this year. However, it will increase fears that high inflation could take hold as wages continue to rise, requiring even more central bank intervention.

The Fed has already raised its main interest rate from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic to a target range of 2.25% to 2.5% this year, including two consecutive increases of 0.75 percentage points. in June and July.

On the back of the latest jobs report, economists and Fed watchers say the likelihood of another aggressive move higher next month has increased, although the central bank will still be watching economic data closely. forthcoming, including inflation figures due next week.

Today’s numbers should allay recession fears but amplify fears that the Fed still has a lot of work to do, and we now think a 75 basis point hike in September looks likely. The inflation worries that drive the Fed will only be exacerbated by this jobs report, wrote Michael Feroli, senior economist at JPMorgan, in a note Friday.

Jobs have not slowed at all in response to the Federal Reserve tightening. This is a double-edged sword, added Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Bank of America, noting that while the likelihood of a short-term recession is lower, the risk of a hard landing increases. .

David Mericle, chief US economist at Goldman Sachs, said the report removed some ambiguity about the strength of wage growth in the US economy, suggesting it was not slowing as much as the Fed might hope. .

The general message is that wage growth is moving sideways at a pace that is likely a few percentage points higher than would be consistent with 2% inflation, which is the Fed’s long-standing inflation target, did he declare. The Fed has more to do than we thought before today.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell is expected to deliver his latest thoughts on the trajectory of U.S. interest rates and central banks’ strategy for reducing inflation at the annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for late August.

At his last press conference in July, Powell said another unusually large interest rate hike in September might be appropriate, but that decision has not been made.

It’s the one doing well based on the data we see. And were going to make decisions meeting by meeting, he added.

Movements in financial markets could also be a factor in the Fed’s next step. Traders began heeding expectations for interest rate hikes after the jobs data, predicting rates will peak in March at 3.64%, up from 3.46% expected before the report. Fed funds futures show the odds of a 0.75 percentage point increase in September rose to 67% from 33% on Thursday.

As the high jobs count increases pressure on the Fed, it has been welcomed by the Biden administration as it means a sharp economic downturn is less likely ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Recommended

It comes as Congress prepares to vote on a $700 billion package of measures aimed at curbing inflation by raising taxes on big business, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and cutting the budget deficit, even whether it would also increase spending on clean energy incentives in order to combat climate change.

This bill is a game changer for working families and our economy. I look forward to seeing the Senate pass this legislation and pass it as soon as possible, Biden said Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1455576f-d461-4e90-8b1d-b0eedb2c857d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos