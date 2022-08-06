Monkeys showing signs of plateau in UK, health officials | monkey head





The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that monkey chickenpox outbreaks in the UK are stable.

As of August 4, the organization said 2,859 viral diseases had been identified and there were highly probable cases, most of which are transmitted between men who have had sex with men.

Despite recent figures suggesting that the outbreak has slowed, agency directors say we cannot be complacent.

If you suspect monkey head symptoms, stop events, friends, or sexual contact. Instead, stay home and contact 111 or your local sexual health service for advice, said UKHSA’s Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, Meera Chand.

Within the UK, most cases occurred in London. The median age of confirmed cases in the UK is 37, and 99% of all UK cases are male.

According to the agency, smallpox vaccine is being offered to individuals at high risk of coming into contact with monkeypox to protect individuals and reduce the spread of the disease.

The vaccination campaign kicked off last month when sexual health activists warned health officials were underestimating the scale of the response needed to stop monkeypox becoming endemic in the UK.

As the number of confirmed cases exceeded 2,000, the health authorities ordered an additional 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

The news that UK cases are stagnating comes as part of America’s preparations for the viral disease, which President Joe Biden has already declared a public health emergency after New York City, San Francisco and other cities have declared a state of emergency. .

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global monkey chickenpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. This declaration is the seventh since 2009 and the most recent.

The WHO advises men who are at risk of developing monkey pox later to consider how many sexual partners they currently have.

