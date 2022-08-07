Reviews | The US response to monkeypox has failed to contain the disease





Remember this? Shortage of vaccines. Long queues at clinics. The number of cases is increasing every day. A widespread terror, fear and suspicion in the public. The government announces that everything is under control but this is not the case. The covid pandemic and the monkeypox epidemic are quite different, but early responses revealed similar and worrying shortcomings. Once again America and the world are racing to catch up with a faster moving virus.

Monkeypox, an infectious disease that can cause excruciating pain but usually not death, is caused by a virus related to smallpox. In May, it first emerged outside parts of Africa where it is endemic and spread rapidly through the social networks of men who have sex with men. The time to contain monkeypox was at the start. The United States now has 7,102 cases out of a global total of more than 25,000 cases in countries that have not historically reported it. Monkeypox is spread through very close and prolonged contact, such as sexual intercourse, and can persist on surfaces in heavily contaminated areas, where many viruses have long spread. It is not a contagion like covid, but there is a real danger that it will get out of hand and spread to other populations.

Unlike in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, effective vaccines exist against monkeypox, but the most suitable one, the two-dose Jynneos, has been lacking, largely due to a bottleneck of manufacturing, and will likely remain so for months. In a recent preprint, scientists from the Yale School of Public Health estimate that there are 498,000 high-risk gay men in the United States. Under ideal circumstances, they predict that the rapid distribution of vaccines to a third of them, along with increased testing and contact tracing, could support the containment. But that would require at least 329,000 doses, almost all of the 336,710 the government had shipped by July 29. The total high-risk and vulnerable population could be even higher, estimated at 1.7 million by Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday. More doses are on the way and government experts are investigating a dosing method using a shallow injection into the skin to stretch existing stores. But the virus is also spreading fast and it may well be too late to contain it. Recent emergency declarations from the Biden administration, New York, California and the World Health Organization underscore that the crisis is far from over.

In the United States, much of the public health burden falls on the states, and they are overwhelmed and chronically underfunded, with many still reeling from the pandemic. The Biden administration has told Congress that a monkeypox response could cost $7 billion, but so far Congress hasn’t voted even a penny of the latest covid response request, let alone responded. the crying need for a more effective and robust pandemic preparedness system. We seem stuck in a pattern of panic and neglect, too often declaring an emergency about a virus after it’s gotten out of hand, rather than getting ahead of it.

The Messages view | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the opinions of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Editorial Board Members and Focus Areas: Karen Tumulty, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Ruth Marcus, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Jo-Ann Armao, Associate Editorial Page Editor (Education, DC Affairs); Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, environment, health).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/08/06/monkeypox-response-slow-united-states/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos