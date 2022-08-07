UK on the verge of energy disaster as Norway could cut power to UK due to lack of rainfall | Politics | News





Ukraine: Energy can ‘disrupt’ of unity, Melvin says

In October, energy prices in the UK are expected to rise 70%, raising the average annual cost of dual fuel, including both gas and electricity, to over £3,359. Countries across Europe have witnessed rising energy prices as wholesale prices rise, blaming Russia for this.

The UK depends on Russia for only 4% of its electricity use, but energy sources across Europe are starting to refuse to transmit energy due to rising costs. According to Norway’s Energy Minister. Terje Aasland said Norway plans to limit electricity exports because it lacks hydroelectric storage, which is used to generate 90% of its electricity supply. He told energy news site Montel: Where the reservoir fill is extremely low. “Then we must have enough electricity for national consumption.”

The UK depends on Russia for only 4% of its usage, but energy sources across Europe are starting to refuse to transmit energy due to rising costs.

According to Norway’s energy minister, electricity supply from Norway to the UK may now be disrupted due to a lack of rainfall.

Terje Aasland said Norway plans to limit electricity exports because it lacks hydroelectric storage, which is used to generate 90% of its electricity supply.

He told energy news site Montel:

“Then we need to secure enough electricity for our people to consume.”

Norway could reduce the amount of energy it sends to the UK due to ‘rain shortage’ (Image: GETTY)

Terje Aasland plans to limit electricity exports due to lack of hydroelectric storage (Image: GETTY)

About half of Britain’s gas comes from the North Sea and a third from Norway.

The reservoir level in Norway is 49.3%, which is lower than the seasonal average of 74.4%.

The undersea “interconnector” cable between Norway and the UK, completed last year at a cost of £1.4 billion, could provide enough power to 1.4 million UK homes.

National Grid previously assumed that these cables would be available when needed this winter.

Phil Hewitt of consulting firm EnAppSys spoke of The Times of Norway’s planned cuts: .”

Read more: Brexit LIVE: There are 35,000 Brits without ID on the Portugal line.

One-third of the UK’s energy comes from Norway, and 90% of its supply comes from reservoirs (Image: EXPRESS).

Cornwall Insights says its October bill could reach over £3,359 (Image: EXPRESS)

This comes after analysts at Cornwall Insights said their October bill could reach over £3,359 and remain high through 2024.

Craig Lowrey, chief consultant at Cornwall Insight, said a review of support for the next cap period should be at the top of the prime minister’s to-do list.

The limit is expected to rise again in January to £3,616 per year, Cornwall Insight said, adding that it will remain above £3,000 per year until at least 2024.

Regarding Rishi Sunak’s actions announced in May, Lowrey added:

don’t miss out

Harry angers former police chief over lawsuit

Archie Battersbee dies: 12-year-old life support turned off

Double hit!’ Brexit fever with EU threatens Northern Ireland

The cap is expected to rise again to £3,616 per year and remains high through 2024 (Image: EXPRESS)

During his tenure as prime minister, Sunak announced a £15 billion support package for households, saying each household would receive £400 energy bill credit when the price cap is raised in October.

Sunak also said that if he became a leader, he would temporarily abolish the value-added tax (VAT) on energy rates, which currently stands at 5%.

Meanwhile, Truss said he would cut the bill to less than 8% by stopping the green imposition of the bill.

Europe spurred prices up on rising wholesale costs and blamed Russia (Image: EXPRESS)

On Wednesday, Martin Lewis issued a “gloomy” warning that some fixed energy deals that look “horribly” expensive may be the best prices currently available.

Lewis wrote on his MoneySavingExpert website: “The UK energy market has collapsed. The theory was for us to profit from the competition, but there was nothing. Instead, we have high prices that are effectively enforced by regulation.

“But not because there is a big deal, but because recent analysis predicts that the future is much worse and the forecast for the next price cap will continue to rise, so there is an opportunity to take action to help, even a few months ago.

“That means some damn expensive fixes now look like winners.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1651532/uk-energy-crisis-Norway-power-supply-Britain-EU-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos