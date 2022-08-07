Senate Democrats begin voting on landmark $430 billion climate bill | US Senate





U.S. Senate Democrats began a vote on Saturday on a bill that would address key items on President Joe Bidens’ agenda, tackling climate change, lowering the cost of energy and medicine for seniors and make the rich pay more taxes.

Earlier, a Senate decision-maker determined that the lion’s share of the $430 billion bill could pass by a simple majority only, circumventing a filibuster rule requiring 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to make advancing most legislation and allowing Democrats to pass it over Republican objections. , Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Democrats hope the legislation will give their candidates a boost in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which the Bidens party is in an uphill battle to retain tight control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Democrats have received very good news, Schumer said in the statement. Medicare will finally be allowed to negotiate drug prices This is a great victory for the American people.

Medicare is the government’s health insurance program for people age 65 and older.

The bill has three main parts: a minimum 15% corporate tax, stricter IRS enforcement, and a new excise tax on stock buybacks. The legislation provides $430 billion in new spending and generates more than $740 billion in new revenue.

Along with billions of dollars to encourage the production and purchase of more electric vehicles and foster clean energy, the bill would establish $4 billion in new federal drought relief funds. The latter is a decision that could help the re-election campaigns of Democratic senators Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and Mark Kelly in Arizona.

Republicans have vowed to do everything they can to block or stall the bill, with Sen. Lindsey Graham calling the bill Friday the jihad they are being taxed and spent on.

Democrats aim to push the bill through the Senate using an arcane and convoluted reconciliation procedure allowing passage without any Republican support in the 50-50 split chamber, with Democrats in charge because Kamala Harris, the Vice President, can cast a deciding vote.

A provision deleted from the bill would have required drug companies to refund money to public and private health plans if drug prices rose faster than inflation. The Senate adjudicator, known as the parliamentarian, ruled the measure could not apply to private industry.

The start of voting kicks off an arduous process that could drag on into Sunday or early next week, with senators proposing amendment after amendment in a time-consuming vote-a-rama.

Left-leaning senators like Bernie Sanders will likely try to expand the scope of the bill to include new programs such as federal subsidies for child care or home care for the elderly. Republicans have signaled that they will be proposing numerous amendments touching on another issue: immigrants crossing the US border from Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/06/senate-democrats-climate-tax-health-spending-bill

