Abandonment of U.S.-China military talks heightens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say





HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) – China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tensions in Taiwan at a critical time, security analysts say , diplomats and US officials.

China on Friday canceled planned formal talks involving theater-level commands, defense policy coordination and military maritime consultations as part of its retaliation for the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan this week.

In an editorial on Saturday, the Communist Party’s People’s Daily described the response, along with the sanctions against Pelosi and his family, as “effective measures that fully demonstrate that China is fully determined and capable of safeguarding national unity.” and to safeguard…sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Christopher Twomey, a security specialist at the US Naval Postgraduate School in California, told Reuters the breakdown in communications links was worrying, coming at what he believed to be the start of a new crisis in Taiwan.

China has fired ballistic missiles at Taipei as part of four days of unprecedented military drills around the island it claims as its own – drills due to end at noon on Sunday.

“This increased density of forces, against the backdrop of an escalating crisis, raises the prospect of an unintended escalation that neither side wants,” Twomey said, speaking privately.

“This is precisely when you would like to have more opportunities to speak to the other side… The loss of these channels significantly reduces the ability of both sides to bring military forces out of conflict as various exercises and operations continue. .”

As Chinese warships, fighter jets and drones maneuver around Taiwan, at least four powerful US ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam are east of Taiwan, Reuters confirmed.

A TV screen shows the Chinese People’s Liberation Army started military exercises including live fire in the waters and airspace near Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2022. REUTERS /Tyrone Siu

DO NOT TAKE A CALL

Bonnie Glaser, Washington-based security analyst for the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said, more generally, the outlook was “extremely poor for holding talks on risk reduction measures or stability.”

As time went on, she said she expected the dedicated talks canceled this week to resume, but “for now, China needs to show firmness and determination.”

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Chinese officials did not respond to calls from senior Pentagon officials this week, but it was seen as China’s displeasure with the trip of Pelosi rather than cutting the channel between senior defense officials, including US defense. Secretary Lloyd Austin. Read more

Austin pushed for improved communication between rival forces when he met with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore in June.

Asian and Western diplomats said U.S. military leaders have been calling for more frequent theater-level command talks for some time, given China’s growing deployments in Asia, where the U.S. Navy has traditionally been the dominant power.

The Pentagon said on Friday that China was overreacting and that the United States was always open to setting up crisis communication mechanisms.

“Part of this overreaction has been to strictly limit its defense commitments when any responsible state would recognize that we need them most now,” acting Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale said.

Reporting by Greg Torode; additional reporting by Michael Martina and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Robert Birsel

