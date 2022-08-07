Chinese Official Says US ‘Wages War’ While China ‘Does Everything Else’





A Chinese diplomat slammed America, saying the US is “making war” while China is “doing everything else”.

The comments were made by Zhang Meifang, China’s consul general in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

She also mocked a warship from Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province, which she called a “museum piece”.

On Twitter, Zhang posted a split photo with an armed soldier in the top half and boxes marked “Made in China” below.

She wrote, “#USA is waging war. #China is doing almost everything else. Who exactly is leading the world in the right direction?”

Minutes earlier, Zhang had posted a tweet mocking one of the Taiwanese ships. Tensions are high between the two countries after a controversial visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She posted two photos of the Taiwanese frigate ROCS Lan Yang and compared it unfavorably to those used by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Zhang added, “This is the #Taiwan warship under #PLA’s nose – a museum piece.

“Yet someone plans to achieve ‘Taiwan independence’ with this!”

The ROCS Lan Yang is a former American Knox-class frigate, transferred to Chinese service.

Originally built between 1965 and 1974, they were retired from the United States Navy in 1994.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, the highest visit from the United States in 25 years.

The move infuriated Beijing, which responded by announcing four days of live-fire exercises around the island in six areas, several of which straddled Taiwanese territorial waters.

Taipei said the move amounted to a de facto blockade, with its military warning that they were “preparing for war without seeking war”.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Chinese warships and aircraft taking part in drills appeared to be simulating an attack on their island.

In a statement, it said: “Several batches of Chinese communist aircraft and ships carrying out activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line.”

The median line is the unofficial maritime border between China and Taiwan, and a frequent point of tension.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, defended Pelosi’s “hugely significant” visit.

He added, “Taiwan has no jurisdiction over mainland China and the People’s Republic of China has no jurisdiction over Taiwan. It is reality.

A joint statement criticizing the Chinese military maneuvers was issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with his Japanese and Australian counterparts.

The three diplomats “expressed concern over recent actions by the People’s Republic of China that seriously affect international peace and stability, including the use of large-scale military exercises.”

Speaking in June, Admiral Philip Davidson, former commander of US forces in the Pacific, warned that China must be prevented from “dictating the terms” of the future of the Asia-Pacific region.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and the foreign ministries of China and Taiwan for comment.

Taiwanese military personnel line up during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates the invasion of the island by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China on July 27, 2022 in New Taipei City, Taiwan. A Chinese diplomat called one of the country’s warships a “museum piece” on Twitter. Annabelle Chih/GETTY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chinese-official-says-us-making-war-while-china-taiwan-diplomat-1731522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos