‘Fears of new bureaucracy, rules and costs have all come true’: Traveling Europe making Brexit ‘impossible’ for British artists | UK News





Music industry insiders are urging the government to do more to remove the barriers preventing British artists from traveling to the European Union after Brexit.

Last year, the government announced that it would guarantee visa-free travel to about 20 EU countries.

Still, artists say it’s still too expensive due to issues such as equipment checks, lost instruments, and having to cancel some tours and performances due to long delays at the border.

This comes after the National Congress Group on Music (APPG) last month asked the government to appoint a dedicated ‘tourist tsar’ to solve the problem.

Music Managers Forum chief executive Anabella Coldrick told Sky News it was financially impossible to perform in the EU due to the added bureaucracy, especially for new artists.

“Before Brexit, many of our concerns about new bureaucracy, additional rules and additional costs have not materialized.

“We want to see really clear guidelines. For now, I think it’s just too complicated to understand exactly what to do and what not to do. And you get stumbled, you get fined and you get stuck and you get delayed.”

Organizations say live music accounts for up to 80% of artist income.

Bristol-based singer Elles Bailey has built a large European fan base, typically traveling around a dozen EU countries each year.

However, problems have surfaced her plans for a scale-back gig, and one tour this year has already been canceled.

“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” she said. “We have to be prepared to stop us from getting caught.”

“In the past we would have gone on the day of the show and we would have had a few hours in Antwerp on the day of the show. Now we have to go a day earlier.

“We have to take into account the extra hotel costs, there are extra travel and band costs, so we have to use the band on the road for an extra day.”

APPG on Music, made up of more than 100 MPs and peers, has released a report containing a statement by Sir Elton John warning that less established artists are at risk of being “stuck in Dover.”

“The government has a golden opportunity to address the problem while travel is suspended due to COVID-19,” he said.

“The heartbeat and future of our vibrant industry finds itself stranded in Dover, not its own fault.”

Image: Sir Elton John warned that some artists would be ‘stranded at Dover’.

London-based band White Lies had to cancel the opening performance of their European tour in April. Because their truck was put on hold for inspection in Dover.

The band’s drummer Jack Lawrence-Brown told Sky News that it took a financial and emotional blow.

He said, “On the first day of our European tour, it is difficult for our fans as many White Rise fans come from all over Europe.”

“Before Brexit, we could take a tour bus and the truck had all the gear. We drove to Dover and went straight to France, where we started the show right away with no problems or difficulties.

“I think every decision the government makes going forward should aim to bring the system as close as possible before Brexit.”

Read more: ‘All barriers in the world were climbed overnight’: Some bands are skipping UK because of Brexit Elton John warns that Brexit red tapes risk ‘stranded in Dover’ for small-scale music activities

The group Best for Britain, which previously campaigned against Brexit, claims that the number of British artists booked for European festivals this summer has dropped by 45% compared to 2017-19.

In a statement, the government told Sky News: “We are helping the UK’s greatest musicians adapt to new arrangements and make travel easier, and we have created an example for all EU member states about the importance of travel.

“24 EU member states, including the largest travel markets like Spain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, have confirmed that they offer visa- and work-permit-free routes to UK performers and other creative professionals. We’re still talking to the rest of the countries that don’t offer routes without visas or work permits.”

