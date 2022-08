Water companies across the UK ‘strongly urge’ to enforce hose pipe bans as another heat wave hits | UK News

Water companies across the UK are being “strongly urged” to implement a hose pipe ban.

Environment Minister George Eustice said some local suppliers have “taken appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of this prolonged dry weather,” while others have not yet followed suit.

In The Sunday Telegraph, Eustice warned that a “very unusual” mix of record hot weather and low rainfall means that suppliers must go further to ensure adequate water supply.

For the first time in ten years, hosepipe bans have been in effect in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and restrictions are expected to come into effect later this month across Sussex, Kent and Pembrokeshire.

Thames Water, the UK’s largest water company with 9 million customers, says temporary restrictions may be necessary if the public doesn’t take action to use water more efficiently.

“Unless there is average or above-average rainfall in London and the Thames Valley, reservoir levels will be below normal at this time of year and supplies will continue to decline,” he warned.

Water-saving tips include changing the water hose to a can, shortening shower time, and turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth.

In the long run, Eustice said the government wants UK suppliers to crack down on leaks, reducing the amount of water they use per capita by 20% without impacting their quality of life.

“Conserving water is not about limiting essential use, it’s about reducing unnecessary consumption,” he said, emphasizing that everyone should do their part.

“There are many steps you can take to conserve water in your home and garden. Installing a water saver on your toilet bowl or checking your appliances for leaks can save you huge amounts of water.”

Eustice added that he expects the water company to “go ahead.” And if they fail to make a change, he added, “we will not hesitate to step in and take further action.”

Read more:Check the weather forecast for your area. July is the driest July in England since 1911.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:52 How is the hose pipe ban enforced?

All of this comes as Britain prepares for another heat wave.

Highs of 28C (82.4F) are expected in parts of southern and southeast England today, with dry weather expected to continue for up to 10 more days.

“August tends to be wet throughout, so it’s quite unusual for dry weather to continue in August,” said Greg Dewhurst, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

