



Additional hose pipe bans could be introduced after the environment minister requires the environment minister to enforce restrictions, which is the minister’s first public intervention on a potential drought.

George Eustice says it is right that some companies have already taken steps to cope with the UK’s driest period since 1976.

Southern Water has implemented hose pipe bans in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. South East Water will take effect next Friday, and Welsh Water will ban Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire from using hose pipes to water their gardens, wash cars or fill swimming pools at home starting August 19th. A ban will be enforced.

In an article in the Sunday Telegraph, Eustice said: I strongly urge other water companies to take responsible steps to protect and preserve our water supply during this exceptionally dry period.

Eustice also urged businesses to do more to reduce leaks and said the government would finalize plans to make it easier to obtain planning permits for the new reservoir by the end of the year.

He added: Water companies have a duty to ensure adequate supplies and they have reassured me that essential water supplies are safe.

Under the drought plan, water companies across the country have taken appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry weather as pressures on water resources and the environment increase.

It comes after the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology said most UK rivers are on red alert, along with activists calling for an immediate ban on hose pipes across the UK.

Last month was the driest July in the UK in over 100 years, and some areas had the driest summer on record.

The river is set at the most severe drought warning level in the country, even in areas that have had rain in recent weeks, forecasts show.

The Rivers Trust has accused the water company of waiting until the last minute to implement a ban to avoid negative customer reactions.

