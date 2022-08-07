US to defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Blinken





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would defend them in the event of an attack in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of US commitment to a treaty. mutual defense.

In meetings in Manila dominated by talk of US-China tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Blinken said a 70-year-old defense pact with the Philippines was foolproof.

An armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels and aircraft will invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under this treaty, Blinken said at a press conference.

The Philippines is an irreplaceable friend, partner and ally of the United States.

Blinken was the highest-ranking US official to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr., the son of the late strongman whom Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii during a 1986 people power uprising that ended his rule. two decades.

In his opening remarks to Blinken, Marcos sought to downplay the diplomatic flare-up over Taiwan and said he believed Pelosis’s trip had not heightened the intensity of an already volatile situation.

We’ve been at this level for quite a while, but we kind of got used to the idea, Marcos said.

The Philippines is at the heart of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, and Marcos faces a delicate challenge to balance the ties between the two great powers.

It will also face domestic pressures to stand up to China in the South China Sea without angering its leaders.

US-Philippine relations have been rocked by predecessor Rodrigo Dutertes’ overtures to China, his notorious anti-US rhetoric and his threats to downgrade their military ties.

On Saturday, Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said President Joe Biden had invited Marcos to Washington and the two parties were working on a suitable date.

Marcos has not been to the United States in over a decade, largely due to a contempt of court order for his refusal to cooperate with a Hawaii court, which in 1995 ordered the Marcos family to return $2 billion of missing state wealth to victims of abuse. by the state during the reign of his father.

Marcos Jr. and his mother, Imelda, also face a $353 million fine.

The US Embassy in Manila said heads of state enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Manalo said Washington was an important ally, but regarding neighboring Taiwan, he told Blinken the Philippines is looking to major powers to help calm the waters.

We can ill afford a further escalation of tensions, he said.

