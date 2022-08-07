



A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended life-sustaining treatment, the subject of a long-standing court battle.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said he died at 12:15 PM local time, about two hours after the hospital stopped treatment.

A British court rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene in the case for a second time.

“He fought to the end,” said Dance crying outside the hospital. “I am the proudest mother in the world.”

Archie’s treatment has been the subject of legal debate for weeks as his parents forced the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatment, and doctors insisted there was no chance of recovery and that he should die.

The family asked for permission to move the boy to hospice after a British court ruled that it was in his best interest to discontinue treatment.

The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would haveten his death.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Thes denied the family’s request, saying Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment is interrupted.

The dispute is the most recent British case where a doctor’s judgment goes against the will of the family.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors do not agree on a child’s treatment.

In such cases, the child’s best interests take precedence over the parent’s right to decide what they believe is best for the child.

Archie was found unconscious at home on April 7th, tied with a ponytail. His parents think he may have participated in the wrong online challenge.

Doctors concluded that Archie’s brainstem died shortly after the accident, and they tried to put an end to the long list of things that kept him alive, including artificial respiration, medications to regulate body functions, and 24-hour nursing.

However, his family objected, arguing that Archie showed signs of life and would not want them to give up hope.

Archie’s eldest brother, Tom’s fiance, Ella Carter, said Archie was stable for about two hours after she stopped taking all medications at the hospital. Turning off the ventilator changed the situation, she said.

“He turned completely blue,” she said. “Watching a family member or a child suffocate is absolutely dignified. No family needs to go through what we went through. It’s barbaric.”

Carter rested her head on the dance’s shoulder and sobbed as the two women embraced.

The hospital expressed its condolences and thanked the doctors and nurses for caring for Archie.

Alistair Chesser, Chief Medical Officer of the Bart Health NHS Trust, which operates the hospital, said, “They have provided high-quality care with special compassion for months, often in difficult and painful situations.

“This tragic event not only affected families and caregivers, it touched the hearts of many people across the country.”

