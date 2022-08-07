Pelosis’ reckless visit to Taiwan deepens US-China rift why did she go? | Nancy Pelosi





Roy Blunt lived up to his last name when he said this week: So I’m about to use four words in a row that I’ve never used that way before, and those four words are: President Pelosi was right.

The Republican senator praised Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, the first by a Speaker of the US House of Representatives in a quarter century.

But not everyone was so sure. By pushing the hornet’s nest and enraging China, which claims the self-governing island as its territory, Pelosi has deepened a rift between the world’s two most powerful nations and may have hurt the very cause it sought to promote.

On Thursday, China fired several missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan and began a series of huge military drills around the island; the White House summoned Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang to protest. On Friday, China said it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues such as the climate crisis, anti-drug efforts and military talks.

It was yet another moment of peril in a world already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine and massive food shortages.

So why did Pelosi leave? The speaker is a strong supporter of Taiwan and a critic of human rights abuses in China. During the visit, she highlighted a global struggle between autocracy and democracy, a favorite Joe Bidens theme, and told reporters in Taipei: We can’t back down from this.

But the 82-year-old may also have rushed for a final hurray ahead of November’s midterm elections in which she is set to lose the speakers’ hammer. His televised meetings in Taiwan, certainly recorded in Beijing, appeared to some as a vanity project.

Writing just before the trip, author and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman described the Pelosis adventure as utterly reckless, dangerous and irresponsible, arguing that Taiwan will not be safer or more prosperous because of a purely token visit.

Friedman warned that the consequences could be that the United States would be plunged into indirect conflicts with a nuclear-armed Russia and a nuclear-armed China at the same time, without the support of European allies in the latter.

Biden himself had publicly admitted that the US military felt the trip was not a good idea at the moment, not least because President Xi Jinping was preparing to seek a third term at the Chinese Communist Party National Congress later. This year.

In a call last month, the White House said, Biden sought to remind Xi of the Americas’ separation of powers: that he could not and would not prevent the president and other members of Congress from traveling where they wanted.

But Biden and Pelosi are close allies of the same political party, a different scenario from 1997 when Democrat Bill Clinton was president and Republican President Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan. Pelosi, second in line for the presidency, flew to the island on a US military plane with all the government clout that entails.

It was perhaps telling that Biden and the Democrats remained mostly silent, while the loudest cheerleaders were right-wing Republicans and China hawks, including Gingrich.

Some commentators believe that a superpower dispute between America and China over Taiwan or some other issue is one day inevitable. White Pelosi may have cut a few years off that forecast, one could argue that Biden himself provided some of the kindling.

For months, the president has sown doubts about the Americas’ commitment to the One China Policy, under which the United States recognizes formal ties with China rather than Taiwan. In May, when asked if the United States would get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied emphatically: Yes. This is the commitment we made.

Although America is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has never directly promised to intervene militarily in a conflict with China. This delicate balance helped deter Taiwan from declaring full independence and China from invading. But some worry that Biden could replace this longstanding position of strategic ambiguity with strategic confusion.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund at the American think tank in Washington, told a Council on Foreign Relations podcast this week: There has been a lack of clarity, of consistency, a lack of discipline, shall we say, and even a lack of consistency, I think, in US policy statements.

The Biden administration continues to say that the United States has a one China policy, that the United States does not support Taiwan independence, but there are other things that the United States does, which, from China’s point of view and using their language, seems to be slicing the salami. We are moving towards supporting a legally independent Taiwan.

Glaser added: So President Pelosi going to Taiwan doesn’t really, I think, per se cross a red line, but I think the Chinese see a slippery slope And then, on top of all that, we have the President Biden talking about Taiwan policy in a confusing way.

Other analysts agreed that once news of Pelosis’ plan to visit Taiwan emerged, it would have been impossible to back down without giving Beijing a propaganda victory.

Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank and former political adviser to Clinton, said: I can see the arguments on both sides. Argument on the one hand, it was probably an inappropriate move on his part. Argument from the other side, once the issue was addressed, allowing the Chinese to exclude him from the trip would have been a very bad sign for the region.

Anti-American protesters in Taipei last week. Photography: Ann Wang/Reuters

If she hadn’t put the issue on the table, it would have been one thing. But once she did and once it was clear that she was strong enough to do it, it would have been a mistake, say, for the president to put a lot of pressure on her to don’t go. This would have been both a fundamental error and a political error.

Larry Diamond, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution think tank in Palo Alto, Calif., wrote in an email: Pelosi wanted to convey our commitment and determination. I respect her for that. However, I still think the trip was a mistake. This has caused a serious escalation of military intimidation from Beijing without really doing anything to make Taiwan safer.

What Taiwan really needs now is more military assistance, especially a large number of small, mobile, survivable and deadly weapons, such as anti-ship missiles. Paraphrase [Ukraines Volodymyr] Zelenskiy, they don’t need visits anymore, they need weapons. And they have to do much more themselves to prepare for a possible attack.

