Ridiculous U.S. minimum wage ‘really hitting’ amid inflation





It’s been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938.

A recent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any time since 1956. The purchasing power of workers paid the federal minimum wage fell by 27.4%. since 2009, the date of the last starting salary increase.

The trend “is really striking because we’re a much richer country,” Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told Yahoo Finance. “Workers are much more productive. In fact, they are more than twice as productive as they were five decades ago, but the wealth we have gained in the meantime, the increases in productivity and their benefits are not shared. widely.”

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that in 2020, 1.5% or 1.1 million of the roughly 73.3 million American hourly workers were paid at or below the federal minimum wage. The number of workers earning the federal minimum wage actually fell by 1.9% in 2019 as some states and companies moved to address minimum wage stagnation.

Pressure has increased in various sectors of the economy to raise wages to a higher level as rising inflation has eroded workers’ purchasing power.

In June, consumer prices in the United States jumped 9.1% year-on-year, the fastest rise in 40 years. As some economists have pointed out, these price increases have particularly weighed on low- and middle-income households.

Minimum wage raised in some places, but not everywhere

The Biden administration has advocated for a federal minimum wage of $15, which would raise the wages of 32 million Americans. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to be raised to $15.

The White House has also pushed to raise the national minimum wage to $15 in early 2021; however, the effort was halted by the Senate Congressman, who deemed it ineligible to be included in the COVID relief bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media about legislation to raise the minimum wage during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Although efforts to raise the minimum wage have stalled at the federal level, state and local municipalities have stepped in with a wave of wage hikes across the country.

Since 2014, 30 states, including Nevada, Oregon, Connecticut, South Dakota, New York, California and New Mexico as well as Washington, DC, have implemented starting salaries higher than the federal minimum. And this year, 44 cities plan to raise their starting hourly wages to $15 or more.

Yet there are significant gaps in where workers can earn a living wage. 20 states still have a minimum wage no higher than the federal level of $7.25.

This has made it harder for low-income workers to obtain basic necessities like affordable housing. For example, a 2021 LendingTree study found that median rent and house prices were not achievable for minimum wage workers in all states.

“Some of these minimum wage increases are not enough in my opinion to maintain a basic standard of living, like being able to pay rent and utilities and so on without hardship,” Zipperer said. “But certainly in places that don’t raise the minimum wage, low-wage workers are just overly punished.”

Unequal wage gains are an ‘economic fault’

The private sector has also moved on its own to raise minimum wages, especially as labor shortages have hampered business rebounds from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Retail giants, fast-food chains and ride-sharing companies have all taken action by offering higher wages, cash payouts and signing bonuses to fill low-wage jobs. In some cases, the incentives have crept up to a starting salary of $15.

On August 1, Starbucks (SBUX) raised its starting wage to $15 an hour, bringing its average hourly rate for employees to $17. McDonald’s (MCD) also announced last year that it would raise hourly wages by about 10%, bringing the average wage at its restaurants to more than $13 an hour. And Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it would set starting hourly wages at $11 to $18.

Activists demand a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Big-box retailers Target (TGT) and Costco (COST), meanwhile, raised their minimum wages to $15 and $16, respectively.

Some small businesses have also backed a rise in the minimum wage, although others have argued that a higher wage floor places a burden on high street businesses.

“Paying a living wage is the right business decision to make,” said John Schall, owner of a taqueria in Boston, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “It’s not just the right moral and ethical decision. It’s also the right business decision.”

And as private companies increase their salaries, this could pose a problem for government hiring, although this scenario has not yet been significantly confirmed.

“The federal government needs to compete for workers, like any other industry,” Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, told Yahoo Finance in a phone interview. “When you have an economy that has an unemployment rate of 3.6%, that has 10 to 11 million job vacancies, public workers have real alternatives. And my feeling is that if we don’t see a increase in the prevailing minimum wage, you’re going to see a big exit away from the public service.”

Meanwhile, the gap between those earning minimum wage and those earning high wages has widened.

According to a report by the AFL-CIO, a union that advocates for higher salaries, the average American CEO of an S&P 500 company earned 324 times more than the median worker in 2021. That year, the salary of the PDG increased by 18.2% while workers’ wages increased. only 4.7%, well below inflation.

Wage gains are “mostly concentrated at the top,” Zipperer said, adding that he says it amounts to “economic malpractice.”

“The money is there,” added Zipperer. “Where workers cannot have a decent standard of living [is] on these extremely low wages.”

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

