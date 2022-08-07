Shame: Afghans who helped Britain have been abandoned in a life of fear under the Taliban | refugees





Thousands of Afghans who worked for Britain were abandoned by the Taliban a year after their withdrawal from Kabul and are at risk, a coalition of human rights groups said.

At a parliamentary briefing, a group of nine experts on Afghanistan criticized the UK government’s resettlement plan as being unreasonably restrictive. They said they are very concerned that the government is not currently providing a safe path for many Afghan women and girls or oppressed minorities.

The government has launched two programs: the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap), which has brought 10,100 eligible Afghans to the UK, and the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Plan (ACRS), which will allow up to 20,000 settlers here.

However, reports indicate that the failure of these plans has forced the Afghans to take a risky, informal route. In the first three months of 2022, those fleeing Afghanistan were the largest group of people risking their lives to cross the strait.

One year after Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan [Arap] A briefing compiled by Human Rights Watch, Afghan interpreter Azadi Charity, and the Sulha Alliance, which represents a group of former civil servants, the Afghanistan Alliance for Diplomatic and Development, said the plan is still not working and is being harmed by ongoing substantive and procedural issues. said. , Above all.

Their concerns were echoed by a British organization that worked with Afghanistan to achieve the stated objectives of the British mission in Afghanistan and criticized the implementation of resettlement plans as arbitrary and unnecessarily vile.

Only 24 of Adam Smith International’s 250 former employees who participated in UK projects in Afghanistan and applied to Arap were granted relocation to the UK. Not a single application has been approved since the evacuation from Kabul ended at the end of August 2021.

Daniel Pimlott, Director of Adam Smith International, said: Most of the people we contacted had little or no news from the UK government and a small number of people were turned down.

Afghan migrants rescued from the sea arrive in Catania, Italy. Photo: Fabrizio Villas/Getty Images

He questioned the seemingly unreasonable nature of who was allowed to resettle under Arap. One individual was told he was ineligible, despite the fact that he had done similar work with seven co-workers whose applications were all successful.

Pimlott added: It is a shame that Britain left these people in Afghanistan.

Among those left abandoned for fear of life is a group of 109 teachers at the British Council who teach lessons on diversity and promote the values ​​of tolerance and openness.

Despite receiving immediate permission from the British government to enter the UK online, teachers have no idea how to escape safely or when to escape from Afghanistan.

Joseph Seaton, former English manager and deputy director of the British Council Afghanistan between 2016 and 2020, said not helping teachers has shattered the legacy of their efforts in Afghanistan.

A lot of the work we’ve done has really helped local people and contributed to the gradual improvement of Afghanistan. But the British Council and the British government’s failure to ensure the safety of teachers has greatly undermined Britain’s great achievements, Seaton said.

One of the teachers, Mahmoud, described how he came to cover himself while working as a full-time British Council employee in eastern Afghanistan while reinforcing British values ​​of democracy, including equality, diversity and inclusion.

Even before the emergency evacuation began in Kabul on 14 August 2021, Mahmoud received two threatening letters from the Taliban, one warning that he was a British government spy and that his assassination was justified.

He said: Since then, the Taliban have raided my house and I have moved 11 times. The Taliban whipped their then eight-year-old daughter to tell me where I was.

A parliamentary briefing said it was surprising that Afghan women, girls and oppressed minorities who were not eligible for Arap and did not have immediate access to ACRS had to wait until August 15, the deadline for expressing interest under the so-called three-phase pathway. ACRS program while things get worse.

Encourage the UK to expand the Arap plan to accelerate the safe passage of qualified Afghans in Afghanistan and expand the ACRS above the current cap of 20,000.

Concerns also surround the plight of many Afghans in the UK who have escaped the Taliban takeover. About 10,500 people are living in the hotel now, almost a year after their arrival.

A Human Rights Watch briefing warns that millions of Afghan people in temporary housing are suffering from serious mental health problems.

A man who participated in a British relief program evacuated from Afghanistan and had lived in a hotel in northwest England for almost a year told Observer:

He added: Having worked for the British government in Afghanistan for many years, I am heartbroken and ashamed that their major resettlement policy has failed so badly.

After a year, we remain in the hotel with no contact from the government about what will happen next. I often ask myself if it would have been better for me to remain in Afghanistan and face my fate at the hands of the Taliban.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: The UK has a proud history of providing protection to those in need and the new ACRS will welcome up to 20,000 people in need in the UK.

ACRS will support UK efforts in Afghanistan and give priority to those who have championed values ​​such as democracy, women’s rights and freedom of speech, as well as vulnerable people, including women and girls and members of minority groups at risk.

The British Council’s statement reads: We know that our former colleagues are in an increasingly desperate situation. We are very concerned about the well-being of them and their families and we continue to be in direct contact with them on a regular basis.

The relocation plan to Afghanistan is run by the British government. We have been working on progress with senior officials within the UK Government to ensure that former contractors’ applications for relocation can be considered as quickly as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/07/shameful-afghans-who-helped-uk-abandoned-to-a-life-of-fear-under-the-taliban

