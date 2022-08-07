4 people shot dead in multiple shootings in US city, suspect on the run: report





Authorities have told people not to approach the suspected shooter

Ohio, USA:

A total of four people were shot dead at multiple sites in Butler Township in Ohio on Friday, and police are searching for the man possibly linked to the shooting, media reported.

The shooting took place in the small Ohio town just north of Dayton. Speaking at a media briefing, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter named Stephen Marlow as a ‘person of interest’ and said he was likely ‘armed and dangerous’, CNN reported. .

The Butler Township Police Chief said authorities are being assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The statement adds that reports indicate that Marlow may have fled Ohio. The FBI said he had ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may have been in one of those cities, according to the media portal.

Describing Marlow’s physical appearance, Porter said he was 5’11” and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow t-shirt and was fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

The #FBI and Butler Twp Police are looking for Stephen Marlow, a person of interest in multiple shootings today. He was last seen in a white 2007 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate JES 9806. Call 937-233-2080, 1-800-Call-FBI or https://t.co/ny1CUQYPpk with informations. pic.twitter.com/8DsWFyD3QK

FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 6, 2022

Asking anyone with information about Marlow to contact the FBI, authorities said the suspected shooter should not be approached.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just before noon Friday, Porter said, and all four victims died at the scene. “This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Porter said. “We are working to determine if there was a motive for this horrific tragedy or if mental illness played a role.”

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood, but have deployed additional forces and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad as a precaution, Porter said.

Porter said people should call the police if they have any information about Marlow’s whereabouts or if they see the Ford Edge. Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 about 9 miles north of Dayton.

