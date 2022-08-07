



The UK is gearing up for another heat wave next week, with temperatures heading towards the mid-30s in some areas.

Hot weather orders will start on Sunday, England and Wales are off to a bright start and will see plenty of sunlight through the afternoon.

At around 3pm, southeast England will have its hottest at 27C (80.6F), and West Scotland will be out of luck with rain all day.

However, by the end of next week, high pressure areas in the south and southwest of England will bring higher temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 28 degrees (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday and rise to 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit) the next day.

Parts of the South are expected to record 31C (87.8F) by Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and can reach mid-30s on Sunday.

Rainier weather fronts across northwest England expect wetter conditions due to limited progress to high pressure.

In order to be classified as a heat wave, London must record 28 degrees Celsius, and the rest of the world must record 25 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

“The high pressure will continue to warm up next week,” said Alex Deakin, weather forecaster.

“We are not taking full advantage of the heat across Spain and Portugal this time, but high pressure and sunshine could bring temperatures below 30 degrees in the south on Wednesday and mid-20s in eastern Scotland.

“There is uncertainty about the weekend and everything depends on this weather front. It could be pushed south and a cold front, so cooler air will come in.

“However, some computer models keep the weather north, and in this scenario, temperatures could rise further towards the end of next week.”

Despite the expected heat wave, the UK is unlikely to see temperatures similar to record highs in July, when thermometers rose above 40C in some areas.

Unprecedented heat in July fanned raging wildfires, crooked train tracks and melted roads, and saw children being sent home from school.

The latest weather forecast comes as water companies have been urged to implement a hose pipe ban to combat prolonged dry conditions.

The bans have already been implemented in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, with restrictions expected to take effect across Sussex, Kent and Pembrokeshire later this month.

In general, temperatures tend to be cooler in August than in July. This is because the sun is lower in the sky and daylight hours are slightly shorter.

It’s too early to say how long the heat will last, according to the National Weather Service, but there are signs it will return to more volatile conditions later this month.

The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

