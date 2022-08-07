Cardinal Tagle at the Lambeth Conference: “Let’s dream together”





Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle addresses the Lambeth Conference being held at the University of Kent July 26-August 8 and offers his contribution to the theme with a talk on “The Church of 1 Peter for the Decade Ahead “.

By the editor of Vatican News

On Saturday, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle delivered an address to the ongoing Lambeth Conference at the University of Kent until August 8.

Speaking at the invitation of the meeting convened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Cardinal Tagle offered his own thoughts on the theme of the meeting, Gods Church for Gods World – walking, listening and Witnessing Together, with a lecture titled “The Church of 1 Peter for the Decade Ahead.”

The Lambeth Conference takes place every ten years and marks a key moment for discussions on the Church, world affairs and the global mission of the Anglican Communion for the decade to come. Speakers are invited from all over the world. The global meeting has taken place every ten years since 1867 and is one of the Anglican Communion’s four instruments of unity. This year’s meeting marks the 15th Lambeth Conference.

Common spiritual home

Cardinal Tagle began by imagining if the Letter of First Peter was addressed to us, to the Church and to the world we know today. The Letter encourages Christians to remain faithful in their beliefs and conduct, and to be of one mind, loving, compassionate and humble, despite the risk of persecution and suffering.

Cardinal Tagle said he dreams of this reality, this house for the Church today, united as a human family and with creation, encouraging everyone to dream together to allow the Lord to create this house for the Church .

He observed that the First Peter’s Letter is addressed to Christians in the Diaspora who have felt like outsiders or exiles.

He asked if we can still feel this reality today as we move towards a future homeland, especially since we can be so determined in our ways of being and doing, as we are called to be a Church that reaches out to others, a Church that is a spiritual home with peoples of diverse origins and cultures through its encounters.

Welcoming strangers among us

This appeal recalls the displaced people of today, continued Cardinal Tagle, forced migrants, refugees, victims of war, human trafficking and forced labor.

They are the new, often marginalized strangers among us, scapegoats for today’s problems, he observed. The First Peter’s Letter asks all of us, especially as members of the Church, how we treat these millions of “homeless people” and whether we show the compassion and hospitality that are part of the Christian vocation.

Cardinal Tagle lamented that even within the Church we have allowed ethnic and cultural divisions to ruin our spiritual home, making the dream of a common human family increasingly elusive for future generations due to our neglect. and our succumb to violence and war.

Populism has also played a role in this reality, he admitted, because it actually shows a disregard for people by deepening polarization in already divided societies, categorizing entire peoples, groups and societies, especially on social media. He stressed that we must not allow culture or religion to be used for partisan interests that undermine efforts to foster positive relationships and create a human family marked by respect and brotherhood.

Humility to walk together

The invitation to walk and live together requires humility, Cardinal Tagle stressed, and our diversity comes from our culture of origin and not just from individual freedom and choice.

Therefore, the pastoral leadership of the Church must better develop its own “cultural intelligence”, reflecting first on our own origins, and then putting ourselves in the place of others who express their humanity according to their own cultural origins. .

This, he explained, can help us eliminate all traces of cultural superiority and prejudice, when discovered and rightly recognized. We can learn a lot from each other by humbly observing each other and learning to appreciate other experiences and cultures that make us who we are.

Reading the Gospels, we have many accounts of how much Jesus suffered for his openness and compassion for strangers, strangers and public sinners, Cardinal Tagle added, leading to the condemnation and crucifixion of Jesus.

Our common home

In conclusion, Cardinal Tagle recounted some of his own experiences that remind him of First Peter’s Letter, saying that they brought to life a dream for the future here in the present.

In one anecdote, he recalls visiting a refugee camp in Greece where he met so many people who risked their lives fleeing suffering at home. The camp brought together people from every imaginable culture, religion, economic and social background, but united in their journey from despair to safety and the search for a better future for their children.

He spoke with a city government official while there and discovered that she was not there in an official capacity, but rather was volunteering her time at the camp. She told him: My ancestors were also refugees. I have refugee DNA. These refugees are my brothers and sisters.

It marked him deeply and marked a teaching moment on how to think and walk humbly with others and let God through us build a common home, marked by compassion and brotherhood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2022-08/cardinal-tagle-at-lambeth-conference-let-us-dream-together.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos