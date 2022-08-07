Truss-Sunak contest causes Brussels to be pessimistic about relations with Britain | conservative leadership





European officials are pessimistic about a post-Brexit re-establishment of relations with the UK, who will become the UK’s next prime minister in September.

Whether it was Liz Truss or Lish Sunakk who took over the keys to Downing Street on September 5, Brussels officials have little hope of reconciling with the new government.

More than six years after the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU), relations are at their lowest since the UK government’s plans to unilaterally rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol, the heart of the post-Brexit agreement. recorded. The EU has threatened to revoke the post-Brexit trade deal, as a plan led by Truss violates international law.

One EU diplomat said there was no hint that the front-runner Truss would give up the approach he had been pursuing as foreign secretary. They said it is reasonable to assume that relations will worsen if the British government follows an already established plan.

But UK and EU officials, who have been stalling for a long time on the protocol, believe there is a window of opportunity for a new prime minister, where the controversial bill can go to the Senate and be discussed for months.

An EU official said there was a shadow of hope for a resumption of talks when the bill was out of the hands of the government, but no one could be sure that Truss’s tenure as foreign secretary would pacify the conflict.

Expectations are not high. Campaigns typically dig deeper into difficult positions to radicalize candidates. The official said the EU rarely reaches a more moderate position after a harsh leadership campaign, citing his experience with Boris Johnson, who failed to live up to his initial hopes of becoming an ideologically flexible pragmatist. .

The European Policy Center, a Brussels think tank with close ties to EU institutions, has concluded that the Brexit process has permanently damaged EU-UK relations. In the short term, it is unlikely that EU-UK relations will be reestablished. [protocol] EPC analysts Emily Fitzpatrick and Fabian Zuleeg remain open in a recent paper.

Mujtaba Rahman, Eurasia Group’s European director, said Truss, a geopolitical pragmatist who began his tenure as foreign minister, appears to have quickly shifted to a tougher stance. From a European point of view, she made domestic calculations that subordinate Northern Ireland’s interests and indeed relations with the EU to her ambition to move to Downing Street.

She will bring a very great lack of trust into the relationship on the first day. I think people got really burned out by what she did to her.

EU officials don’t know much about Sunak, but when the government was discussing triggering the Article 16 suspension clause of the Northern Ireland Protocol, he noticed reports that he warned Boris Johnson not to risk a trade war with the EU.

However, the former prime minister raised eyebrows in a recent TV debate in Brussels, arguing that the Northern Ireland bill would lead to free trade between the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. he voted

Another key factor that the EU sees as shaping its relationship with the UK is how much the Prime Minister controls the party. Johnson won an 80-seat majority, but his successor may not be in such a leadership position.

EU officials said it will depend on how strong their support is, how strong their influence on the party is and how well the party can handle another crisis. Are you going to take your eyes off the next general election and try not to build up trouble? Or do you think the best way is to evoke anti-EU sentiment?

EU officials will keep a close eye on the next prime minister’s top team. Truss is considering David Frost, a former Brexit negotiator, who holds totem positions on the European skeptical right, as her chief of staff, The Sunday Times reported.

Rahman said he had heard offers from Frost that he would either resume his role as Brexit secretary or become foreign secretary in a future Truss government. If he has a role and a meaningful agent on this question, I think this is a very negative sign of what she’s trying to tackle.

