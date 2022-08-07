US Senate Democrats push back on amendments to climate and drug bill





WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Sunday pushed back attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats continued efforts to pass a bill to controlling climate change and reducing prescription drug costs for the elderly. .

Senators, working over the weekend to pass a bill at the heart of Biden’s national agenda, worked into the wee hours of the morning in hopes of passing the bill before starting the holidays. of August. The bill also aims to strengthen enforcement of corporate and wealthy tax payments.

“Now is the time to move forward with a big, bold package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of the debate on Saturday night.

He said the legislation contains “the boldest clean energy package in American history” to tackle climate change while lowering the costs of using certain drugs and energy.

Democrats have drawn fierce attacks from Republicans over the $430 billion in new spending and more than $740 billion in new revenue. Read more

Nonetheless, Democrats said their bill has broad support among voters. They hope its passage in the Senate and House of Representatives by the end of next week will help Democratic candidates in the November 8 midterm elections at a time when Biden, their party leader, is suffering from a anemic public approval rating.

Democrats are in a battle to retain their tight control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

After spending several hours on Saturday debating the bill, senators embarked on a “vote-a-rama” in which Democratic and Republican amendments were rushed through.

For many hours into the effort, there was no visible sign of senators running out of energy or amendments, having defeated more than a dozen of them and approving none until ‘now.

Well in the process, Republicans forced votes on immigration amendments, including one to incentivize the hiring of more Border Patrol agents while cutting other spending.

Another Republican proposal would have enshrined in law a Trump administration policy stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that effectively shut down the US asylum system. The Biden administration has been in a legal battle to replace the “Title 42” policy with what it describes as a more humane and orderly system for migrants crossing the southwest border from Mexico.

Although the Title 42 amendment was defeated by a 50-50 vote, it is likely to become a campaign issue ahead of the November election, forcing vulnerable Democratic senators from border states, like Mark Kelly in Arizona, to defend their opposition.

Democrats were united against the amendments, fearing that any meaningful change would unravel their coalition of 50 senators needed to keep the legislation on track.

On Saturday, Schumer celebrated a ruling by the House Congressman allowing the bill to pass by a simple majority only, circumventing a filibuster rule requiring 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to advance most legislation. This will allow Democrats to override Republican objections.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic-aligned presidential candidate, was broadly defeated on the proposed First Amendment. This would have dramatically increased the number of prescription drugs eligible for price negotiation under the government’s health insurance scheme for the elderly.

The 99-1 vote against the amendment only drew support from Sanders.

The Senate also overwhelmingly rejected a bid by Sanders to expand Medicare coverage for eyeglasses, hearing aids and dental care.

This sweeping medical part of the bill, negotiated over several months by Democrats, would allow Medicare to begin negotiating in 2026 with the pharmaceutical industry on prices for a limited number of prescription drugs to reduce costs. . It would also impose a cap of $2,000 per year on out-of-pocket drug costs under a Medicare drug program.

GREEN INCENTIVES

Other parts of the bill would reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 through federal incentives for the manufacture and purchase of electric vehicles and other “green” energy, with the goal of reduce energy prices globally at a time of high inflation.

The Senate also quickly rejected Republican amendments to reduce a proposed new tax on oil refiners to help pay for the cleanup of toxic waste spills and another to immediately expand federal leasing of onshore oil drilling projects.

“Instead of begging dictators in other countries to increase oil and gas production, we should increase American production,” Republican Senator John Barrasso argued unsuccessfully.

The 755-page bill includes a minimum 15% corporate tax and closing loopholes the wealthy can use to avoid paying taxes. It would also fund the hiring of more IRS workers to better enforce tax payments and impose a new excise tax on stock buybacks.

Republicans were expected to try to scrap a Democratic provision imposing a $35-a-month cap on skyrocketing insulin costs.

The US pharmaceutical industry was lobbying against the initiative that Republicans called dangerous “socialist price controls.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Robert Birsel, Susan Fenton and Frances Kerry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-fend-off-amendments-430-bln-climate-drug-bill-2022-08-07/

