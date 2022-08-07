UK heatwave: unusually dry August temperatures could reach mid-30s next week





Temperatures are set to soar to 30 degrees this week as another heat wave hits the UK.

Temperatures in the UK will rise to a high of 28 degrees on Sunday and will continue into next week when the heat wave in August is expected to be unusually dry, forecasters say.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has advised people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as dry weather is expected to last for another 7 to 10 days.

Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of the south and southeast of England on Sunday, with sunny weather forecast for most parts of the country throughout the day.

Weather forecaster Greg Duhurst said high pressure inflows from the Atlantic would bring much more stable weather across England and Wales.

Northern Ireland and Scotland will see some clouds at first, but warmer weather will push further northward as high pressure rises next week.

Mercury is set to soar to 30 degrees this week as forecasters expect another heat wave in the UK.

(Meteorological Agency)

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 30 degrees along the shoreline at the beginning of the week along the mid-20 degrees, and then reach the mid-30s by the end of next week.

As the weather warms, a high percentage of the UK will meet heat wave standards, Dewhurst said.

Last July’s heatwave caused the temperature to exceed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the UK.

The extreme heat has fueled wildfires across the country and caused severe dryness, forcing water companies to impose hose pipe bans in some parts of the UK.

A woman sunbathes on dry ground in Greenwich Park, London.

(EPA)

But the Met forecaster said it is very unlikely that record July temperatures will reappear next week.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said there was some uncertainty about next week’s temperatures. However, UK sunlight in early August does not have the thermal potential of mid-July as the sun is lower in the sky and at time of day. Daylight is slightly shorter.

Both of these factors suggest that temperatures are very unlikely to peak below 30 degrees and well above the mid-range. But this will still be hot weather.

Temperatures above 40C are unlikely because August sunlight doesn’t have the same thermal potential as July, forecasters say.

(Dad)

Metoffice Outlook

Sunday:

Dry during the sunny period during the most sunny periods in the south. For many people, it is warmer than Saturday. The cloudy northwest region receives some rain on the hills and coasts.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

Cloudy and rain showers in the far north Gradually warmer across England and Wales

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/uk-heatwave-weather-hosepipe-ban-august-b2139845.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos