US Surpasses Peak Inflation After Tesla Sells 90% of Bitcoin





Bitcoin (BTC) is in short supply at Tesla, even as its CEO predicts US inflation has already peaked.

Speaking at Tesla’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders on August 5, Elon Musk predicted that a coming US recession would only be mild to moderate.

Musk on costs: “The trend is down”

After recently selling off nearly all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings, Tesla is seeing exactly the kind of economic landscape emerging in which risk assets thrive.

During a Q&A session at the annual meeting, Musk revealed that six-month commodity prices for Tesla parts are already getting cheaper, not more expensive.

Commodities, he said, are trending lower, suggesting that inflation has already peaked.

We kind of get a glimpse of where prices are heading over time and the interesting thing that we were seeing now is that most of our core products, most things that go into a Tesla, not all of them, more half of the prices tend to go down in six months, he says.

That could change, of course, but the trend is down, suggesting we’re past peak inflation.

The recovery from a period of inflation with falling commodities provides fertile ground for a rally in risky assets, including crypto. Theoretically, this results from lower inflation, which means less tightening by the Federal Reserve, providing favorable conditions for risky investments.

If strength returns to the markets and crypto outperforms, the trend will be ironic for Tesla, which dumped virtually all of its BTC exposure with a profit of just $64 million last month.

At the time, Musk added that BTC could return to the company’s balance sheet at a later date and that the decision was not a commentary on Bitcoin per se.

The annual meeting, meanwhile, produced further upbeat macro forecasts, including a relatively mild potential US recession lasting around eighteen months. Inflation, Musk added, will fall rapidly.

A superior race in the second half of 2022

The irony of Musks’ comments has not been lost on crypto commentators, and other voices are already betting on a rebound in stocks that are here to stay.

Among them is Fundstrat Global Advisors, which noted this week that markets historically bottomed six months before the Fed stopped tightening via key interest rate hikes.

The second half of 2022, the firm thus predicted, could lift the S&P 500 to 4,800 points, a boon for crypto markets still highly correlated to stock movements in general.

This is important to keep in mind

– the markets know that the rates are rising – it is the shock that harms the markets

Today’s jobs report is no shock

Get the first word at https://t.co/Vsy6WwaIxa @fs_insight https://t.co/HtuTCJANtO

Thomas (Tom) Lee (not the drummer) FSInsight (@fundstrat) August 5, 2022

As Cointelegraph reported, this week the world’s largest asset manager provided further insight into Bitcoin’s potential comeback. BlackRock, with over $9 trillion in assets, has partnered with US exchange Coinbase to provide crypto exposure to clients.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

