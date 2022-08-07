Conclusion: For the hyper Kenny Chesney at the US Bank Stadium, it was no shoes, no shirt, big volume





Look at them boots. And cowboy hats. And empty beer cans and mugs.

Minnesota went domestic this week. In a big way.

Officially, 39,030 people, or about 500 overcapacity, attended mid-level country star Cole Swindell’s post-Twins concert Thursday at Target Field. More than 27,000 people are celebrating this weekend with superstar Luke Bryan and others at the 39th three-day We Fest in Detroit Lakes. And Kenny Chesney, the king of country stadium gigs, drew 50,150 revelers to US Bank Stadium on Saturday.

He won that crown if only for his last decade in the Twin Cities. It was Chesney’s sixth appearance since 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis four times and now at the Vikings’ palace twice.

In his first local gig since 2018, Chesney took to the stage in overdrive. It usually starts in fourth gear, but Saturday’s opener “Beer in Mexico” was supercharged, fueled by tough new drummer Nick Buda and extra guitarist Danny Rader, who toured with Keith Urban for years.

Chesney has never sounded so loud, amplified and explosive. The guitars played at 11 p.m. all night. The same goes for the star, whose concert in Minneapolis has been postponed twice (due to the pandemic) since it went on sale in October 2019. It was his liveliest and most satisfying performance at a coliseum. of the twin cities, even if it was too noisy.

Chesney rarely downshifted even for the slowest numbers. “Summertime” is usually a windy ride, but on Saturday it felt like a Corvette convertible cruising at 75 mph. “I Go Back”, usually a mid-tempo reflection on younger days, found Chesney so hyper he was doing jumping jacks. “Get Along,” a sweet and simple melody about getting along despite our differences, was turned into a rowdy drinking song.

Even his classic country ballad, “Anything But Mine,” played so loudly that its bittersweetness was erased, although Chesney’s relatively calm final line was one of his finest vocals.

Chesney finally dialed it an hour into his 110-minute set, for “Save It for a Rainy Day”, as he was joined by two members of the Old Dominion opening act, who wrote the song. Island-flavored “When the Sun Goes Down” was also pretty cool, assuring No Shoes Nation that this superstar isn’t just a beach boy because “everything gets hotter when the sun goes down.”

Whether day or night, in a ballpark or on a grill, Chesney hits all the bases of beer, beaches, romance and sentimentality.

More than any other act, the tanned, toned Tennessean has made the beaches a part of the Nashville landscape, and he proved it Saturday on his twin, back-to-back theme songs, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems and “We Do,” from his 31st and most recent album, 2020’s “Here and Now.”

Chesney, 54, is also passionate about sentimentality, reflecting on the good old days on Saturday in the exuberant “Young,” punctuated by “Young,” the aforementioned “I Go Back” and “Boys of Fall,” his nostalgic ode to 2010 in high school football which he dedicated to the Minnesota Vikings for letting him practice at their TCO Performance Center on Saturday morning.

Lacking the searing intensity of Eric Church (who in June drew a stunning 51,117 at US Bank Stadium) and the hammy showmanship of Garth Brooks (who drew 70,000 at USBS in 2019), Chesney looked more to a hyperkinetic, sweaty rock star in cowboy clothes. In other words, a stadium full of fun.

In some of his previous appearances at the Minneapolis Stadium, Chesney has had some pretty high profile partners for him, including Tim McGraw, the Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. This time he chose three hitmakers with a little less muscle for a massive room.

The acoustics of the Vikings dome didn’t flatter the mellow voice of Carly Pearce, who was recently justifiably named CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year. With their hour-long set, Old Dominion, Twin Cities favorites for several years, gave probably their best local performance, with their energy and enthusiasm to match the hook of their songs, half pop, half -hip-hop, mid-range (thanks Kenny) and all the hooks.

Dan + Shay, who crushed it at Target Center last year, is a fan of pretty pop ballads (think yacht rock marketed as country music), which play well on country radio but not necessarily with a fueled beer. , here-for-the-party stadium crowd. Appearing just before Chesney, they were far from the right table setter until Shay Mooney’s luxury tenor soared on the end, sung “Tequila,” which was about heartache, not love. great times.

