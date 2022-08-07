UK can’t afford to send mixed messages about cryptocurrency





The UK is paving the way for cryptocurrency services and is leading the way in regulation of stablecoins and non-fungible tokens while courting both startups and established players.

But a lot has changed. After two years of deliberation, European Union legislators have reached a consensus on the Crypto Asset Market (MiCA) regulation, marking a pivotal moment for harmonized oversight of a sector of that size. This is in accordance with an Executive Order of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, which encourages a whole-of-government approach to the responsible development of digital assets in the United States.

The UK also underwent major political changes during this period, including the resignation of Treasury Secretary John Glenn. In his April speech in support of the industry, the Treasury Secretary gave the most emphasized speech by a British official to date.

While Glen has extensively supported regulatory and nurturing frameworks for the sector, other UK institutions have expressed concerns about the safety and viability of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, on the same day as the Glens speech, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the cryptocurrency market is an opportunity for complete criminals.

It is precisely this kind of mixed message that can hamper the development of an industry, like a starting pistol fires. Uncertainty breeds stagnation. Evidence shows that the lack of regulatory clarity has already put the brakes on widespread consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The industry won’t be able to enjoy any comfort until regulators put their minds to rest.

With a new prime minister and government imminent, it is important for anyone living on 11 Downing Street to integrate their government positions with the Bank of England and national regulators so that the UK can become a true leader in innovative technologies and standards. Environment.

The cryptocurrency sector has reached a point where, while gaining global recognition as an incubator of rapidly changing financial technology, opportunities are missed due to inconsistent approaches.

Facing the Crisis of Global Cryptocurrency Leadership Competition

The cryptocurrency market is worth about $1 trillion. That number will increase as consumer and commercial adoption increases, creating jobs, improving financial integration and providing new alternatives to legacy systems in the financial services sector.

The UK is one of Europe’s top fintech hubs and is fortunate to have the infrastructure, investment and talent to advocate for the crypto industry. However, to solidify this position, it must continue to attract best-in-class contenders financial services brands. Achieving this will require a firm and one-sided stance towards cryptocurrencies that is consistent with the point given by Glen, which shows that cryptocurrencies are a place to build and grow innovative digital asset companies. After all, effective financial regulations exist to protect consumers without hampering innovation that ultimately benefits them.

This is not to say that Baileys’ concerns about the potential use of crypto for illegal activities are not justified. However, mentioning this should not preclude demonstrating that the UK government is not afraid of new technologies and the positive changes that crypto can provide.

To this end, Glens’ statement regarding the provision of a financial market infrastructure sandbox and the establishment of a crypto-asset participation group is intended to help the UK industry.

The Value of an Integrated Approach to Cryptocurrency Regulation

It is also important to take a single, unified approach to crypto regulation. With MiCA, the EU is setting the bar and should be applauded for demonstrating the benefits of an integrated approach to crypto regulation.

As the UK considers further regulation in this area and the newly introduced financial services and markets legislation passes Parliament, it is only natural that the UK will work with industry and consumers to build on the EU approach with MiCA to reduce uncertainty and doubts. .

The UK government today released a 330-page Financial Services and Markets Bill.

It will withdraw reforms after many clashes, including the capital adequacy rule.

By imposing competitive obligations on regulators, they are effectively racing to the bottom.

This won’t be a happy ending.

Premnsikka (@premnsikka) July 21, 2022

Likewise, the upcoming talks on government approaches to crypto assets are a good thing to hear from the industry on how policy makers can best build regulations that empower businesses and consumers to thrive while protecting businesses and consumers. represents an opportunity.

Of course, building regulations are only part of the puzzle. Communicating government policy to regulated entities is just as important for policy makers as understanding regulated industries. This requires strong public-private partnerships to apply financial regulations for new technologies.

Only through an integrated approach to cryptocurrency regulation can businesses be confident that they are operating in a market where authorities can fully invest in the success of their sector and consumers can be protected by effective regulatory oversight.

To alleviate the current economic uncertainty, the UK must rely more on its flagship industries like fintech to drive growth, create jobs and help rebuild better. To achieve this, we need to encourage innovation in digital assets based on a resilient and comprehensive regulatory framework. The UK cannot afford to allow mixed messaging to thwart its cryptocurrency ambitions in this early stage as many countries seek to claim the cryptocurrency crown.

The opinions expressed are the sole opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. This document is for general informational purposes only and is not intended and should not be taken as legal or investment advice.

