



An attack on Ahmadiyya Muslims in Lahore in 2010 killed nearly 100 and injured 120 (Photo: Lutf Refman)

When the first gunshots rang outside the mosque next to his office, Lutf Rehman had no idea he would witness what is now called the Lahore Massacre.

In May 2010, two simultaneous attacks on Ahmadiyya Muslims in Pakistan’s Model Town killed nearly 100 people and injured 120 others.

Miraculously, the 44-year-old survived, but the memory of that fatal day still lives with him.

He told Metro.co.uk. Five minutes after the Friday prayers began, gunfire was heard from outside.

It took me a while to realize what was going on. Many people started running into the mosque.

I was sitting next to the door and saw a man trying to enter the building with this AK-47 gun.

People sitting near the door tried to close the door with their bodies, but the man stuck a gun in the gap and continued to fire.

I saw people get hurt in front of me. There was a man I will never forget for the rest of my life. He was in her temple with her daughter and covered her with his body.

Lutf Refman currently lives in Yorkshire with his wife and three children (Photo: Lutf Refman)

Without taking hostages, the attackers fired guns and indiscriminately killed exploding grenades inside the mosque.

However, Lutf was positioned behind a large pole so that the buzzing gunfire did not reach him.

Two days later, he packed his bags and moved to England, where he now lives in Yorkshire with his wife and three children.

As Burberry’s head of technology development and quality and manager of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, Lutf is respected in the community.

But growing up in Pakistan, life wasn’t always like this. Instead, he was the victim of systematic oppression and death threats.

Lutf and his family were members of the strong 500,000 Ahmaddiya community in the country.

It is a minority religion that considers itself Muslim, but is legally forbidden to call themselves Muslims and practice aspects of their beliefs.

Before moving to England, Lutf and his family were members of the powerful 500,000 Ahmaddiya Muslim community in Pakistan (Photo: Lutf Refman) Annual Jalsa Salana Convention in Hampshire this weekend (Photo: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community)

Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws have previously been criticized as the government’s version of the Jim Crow Act.

Also, this is not the first time Lutf has faced death in the 33 years he has lived in his homeland.

While attending National Textile University, he did his best to hide his religion from classmates and lecturers.

Lutf recalls the racism in restaurants where Ahmaddiya Muslims are not allowed to sit at the same table or share the same tableware with others.

It is very difficult to imagine without experiencing it, he stressed. 400 students are having lunch and when I sit there, no one sits next to me.

Fear kept him alive and focused on his textile engineering studies, but that didn’t stop religious fanatics from targeting him.

Lutf recalled about 70 to 80 rioters who stormed the university to kill him when he was in his third year.

As usual in the morning, as I entered the campus, all of a sudden all these people started beating me and throwing stones at me, he said.

In the UK, Luft said that families can express our religion without fear (Photo: Lutf Refman) More than 35,000 people have traveled to the gathering (Photo: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community)

At first, no one stopped. Some students in my class begged them that I was a good person.

Then they dragged me out and locked me in a nearby chemical lab to save me from the mob.

I’m injured, but I’m still alive. Then some teachers came in and dispersed the crowd.

I saw them holding a large concrete slab. They wanted to throw me at my head and essentially stoned me to death.

That was their plan. They believe that all Ahmadiyya Muslims should be stoned to death.

Hiding his religion became second nature to Lutf after the incident. Later, he changed jobs several times before settling in a textile company in Pakistan.

Over the years, he rose to the ranks for his hard work and honesty, but that only increased his reputation and began to receive death threats.

Lutf is an active fundraising event for the community (Photo: Lutf Refman)

After the Lahore massacre, Lutf decided he had to move. His parents, brother and two sisters also moved to Canada and Sweden.

Unlike thousands of other Ahmadiya Muslims in Pakistan, he was able to escape and settle in England because his wife is British, but many emphasized that he was not so lucky.

Lutf said his life here was very different. It took him a long time to accept that he didn’t have to live in constant fear.

It’s really positive that me and my family can express our religion without these fears, he said.

My children can go to school and tell people that they are Muslim, and they will be respected for that.

When I go to the pub with my friends, they don’t drink alcohol or pork, so they always order soft drinks and pork-free meals.

It’s fantastic. We all respect each other.

Earlier this week, Mom Lutfs arrived from Canada to join her family of five for the annual Jalsa Salana convention, which is usually the largest Muslim gathering in the UK each year.

Welcomed as the Glastonbury Festival for Muslims, the festival is expected to draw around 35,000 people in Hampshire this weekend.

One of the 7,000 volunteers supporting the three-day event, Lutf took two weeks off work to be with the people she loves.

