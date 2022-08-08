White House Resists Congressional Bipartisan Attempt to Overhaul US-Taiwanese Relations





But the Biden administration is once again deciding to try to cage congressional warmongering over China and Taiwan this time by pushing back against a popular bipartisan bill that the White House says could subvert its assurances. in Beijing on maintaining the Americas One China policy, a diplomatic acknowledgment of Beijing’s position that there is only one Chinese government.

After saying last week that the legislation would contravene the authorities and diplomatic efforts of President Joe Bidens, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told POLITICO that we look forward to working with the Congress on the bill.

Lawmakers said administrations’ reactions to Pelosis’s trip and the new legislative push show he is being overly cautious.

They try to counteract and water it down because they seem to approach every conflict that way, said Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who co-sponsored the bill. Were full steam ahead. Were open-minded to constructive change, but the goal is to be more pro-Taiwan, not less.

The legislation, originally introduced by the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, represents the most dramatic upheaval in US-Taiwanese relations since the Taiwan Relations Act, which has guided US policy on the matter since 1979. It authorizes 4.5 billions of dollars in security. aid to Taiwan and gives the island the distinction of being a major non-NATO ally of the United States, among other provisions.

A committee vote on the legislation scheduled for last Wednesday was postponed due to Senate action on Finland and Sweden’s admission to NATO. But the Biden administration had already suggested adjustments that senators were in the process of incorporating into the final bill. The senators were also worried about advancing legislation as China ramps up military exercises around Taiwan in response to Pelosis’ visit the same day.

The remainder will also help us refine the bill a bit more, said Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.). The administration did not pressure me, did not tell me that they were against the bill. They gave us a review after we invited them to do so [This is] not unusual on an important bill.

Menendez was responding to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), another member of the Foreign Relations panel, who suggested earlier in the week that the panels’ vote on the Taiwan bill had been delayed due to the efforts of the White House to change the legislation. Chris Murphy is wrong, I’ve seen his public comments, Menendez said.

Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the committees, suggested the administration’s actions were inappropriate.

The White House has done enough damage to Taiwanese politics and continues to add to it this week, Risch said. It should not interfere in the legislative process.

Taiwan’s new bill aims to strengthen its defense against a potential invasion from Beijing, which considers the island part of China despite its vibrant democracy. As China escalates its crackdown on Hong Kong and provocations on Taiwan in recent years, lawmakers from both sides have called on the United States to abandon the one-China policy and make it clear that it will defend Taiwan from a invasion.

In a New York Times op-ed last week, Menendez, who often breaks with his party on foreign policy, wrote that the United States must step up its support for Taiwan given China’s destabilizing behavior, including its military buildup. which could portend an invasion of the island. .

It’s a plan of attack that is eerily reminiscent [Vladimir] Putin in Ukraine, Menendez wrote. We saw the warning signs from Ukraine in 2014 and we took no steps that could have deterred further Russian aggression. We cannot afford to repeat this mistake with Taiwan.

Indeed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted lawmakers on both sides to reconsider long-standing US doctrine on strategic ambiguity as it relates to Taiwan. The White House, meanwhile, is grappling with an emboldened China that has stepped up its provocative military drills around Taiwan since the Pelosis plane landed there for a 7 p.m. visit. Beijing’s overreaction to Pelosis’ visit validated some of the White House’s initial concerns about the trip that it would threaten Taiwan’s security, but Republicans see it differently.

The White House seems very concerned about provoking China these days, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said, vowing they were going to do what they were going to do about Taiwan.

It’s not just the Biden administration trying to change Taiwanese law. Many committee Democrats, like Murphy, agree that making such seismic changes to US-Taiwanese policy right now could backfire.

I definitely think we need to reorient Taiwan policy. China has changed its policy to potentially accelerate military action. We have to be ready for that, Murphy said. I think there is a good discussion in the committee on the extent to which we need to change our policy in relation to the law on relations with Taiwan.

And Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) said some changes to the legislation would be helpful, but added it shouldn’t be completely blocked.

It is important for us to get this legislation passed, she said.

