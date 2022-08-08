Without competition! my stock this week





Image source: Getty Images.

The UK stock market is struggling to find a direction in the wake of the recent difficult economic outlook. Still, one company’s update provided some relief from doom and gloom, making it the stock of the week.

profit jump

Shares of homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) surged Wednesday after the release of semi-annual earnings.

The FTSE 100 giant, praising “superior” performance, reports pre-tax profit of 335 million in 2021, up 16.3% over the same period. Home completions (6,790) were also “slightly ahead of guidance,” although it was down compared to the previous year.

All of this is impressive, given the industry’s cost pressures and the end of stamp duty leave that took place during the pandemic.

ahead of expectations

Will momentum last week continue? It’s definitely not impossible.

“The fundamentals of the housing market remain positive, supported by continued supply and demand imbalances and good availability of attractively priced mortgage loans,” said Jennie Daly, new CEO.

She added that demand for Taylor Wimpey’s homes “keeps strong” and the company boasts “the best land bank in the industry.” With the current order volume reaching 2.8 billion, this number supports this.

Perhaps most notably, the company has announced that this year’s group operating profit is expected to be “at the top” of current consensus among analysts. All this sounds pretty good to me in a time of seemingly unstoppable economic pain.

Risks to consider

Last week’s update was encouraging, but it’s important to be aware now of the risks of buying Taylor Wimpey stock or the stock of other publicly traded homebuilders. My stock this week is not necessarily my ‘2022 stock’.

A slowdown in the UK economy and higher interest rates could temporarily affect the number of people looking to buy real estate. This could also affect investor sentiment. When in trouble, it feels wise to switch to more defensive or less cyclical stocks. Preserving capital is arguably more important than gaining capital gains.

All at a price?

Nevertheless, how much of this is reflected in Taylor Wimpey’s stock? I think quite a bit. After all, what I said above is not revelatory. The housing market has been hot since the pandemic and now we know that a prolonged recession is likely.

Shares that have fallen nearly 30% in 2022 change to a P/E ratio of less than 7. Even if those earnings should be downgraded at the end of the year, they are already low.

big dividend

Last week’s gains could eventually be lost, but the dividend flow still feels pretty safe.

Taylor Wimpey stock yields a large 7.7%. Such a large dividend would usually be a red flag for me. However, unless you look at the mother of all earnings corrections, the payouts are likely to easily cover your profits. This means more cash I can reinvest, ultimately compounding my intrinsic value.

I have previously given large seats to home builders. But I must say that I am strongly considering starting here.

