US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa for Africa Tour





JOHANNESBURG (AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-country tour of Africa on Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country’s black youth helped end the white racist regime.

Blinkens’ visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for the support of African countries in the war in Ukraine. His trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

South Africa is one of many African countries that has maintained a neutral stance on the war and has not publicly criticized Russia.

After an early morning arrival, Blinken visited the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto Township, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, which honors a student killed in 1976 while protesting against the racially oppressive regime of South Africa, apartheid, which ended in 1994.

Blinken laid a wreath at the memorial accompanied by Pieterson’s sister, Antoinette Sithole. He also visited the museum, which contains artifacts, photographs and videos from South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

Hector’s story is one that really resonates because we have our own struggle for freedom and equality in the United States and South Africa’s story is unique, but there is also so much common elements, and it resonates powerfully, Blinken said.

Sithole, who also took part in the 1976 student protests, said the museum highlights the role played by South African youth in ending white minority rule in the country.

The museum is a reminder for generations to come. We need to know where we came from and where we are going, and let’s not forget that the youth took a stand for us to be better today, Sithole said.

On Monday, Blinken will outline US strategies for sub-Saharan Africa in a major policy speech at the University of Pretoria. Africa has been hit hard by the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic and rising food and oil prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Blinken will also hold a press conference on Monday with South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, during which the two countries’ differing positions on the war in Ukraine are expected to be on display.

Blinken will travel to Congo and Rwanda this week to complete his international tour which also took him to Cambodia and the Philippines.

