Putin assembles more Russian troops for new attack on southern Ukraine, warns Britain





Russian troops mobilize in southern Ukraine after the British Defense Ministry warned they could prepare for a new attack.

The Ministry of Defense said it was almost certain that Vladimir Putin’s troops were gathering to anticipate a Ukraine counterattack or to anticipate a new advance in partially occupied Ukraine since the war began in February.

The Ministry of Defense said the battle would move west and south, entering a new phase of movement on a front line of approximately 350 km extending from near the city of Zaporizhzhia to the Russian-occupied Kherson.

A long convoy of Russian military trucks, tanks and weapons has been observed moving in a southwesterly direction from the Donbas region, which has recently become the focus of Russia’s war effort.

The Ministry of Defense reported that military equipment was moving from Russian-occupied Melitopol, Verdiansk and Mariupol to Crimea via the Kerch Bridge, and a battalion tactical group of between 800 and 1,000 men was deployed in Crimea. It was almost certainly used to support the Russian army in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian forces are said to be concentrating on bridges, ammunition depots and rail links in the south to limit Russia’s resupply capabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday last week that Russian forces had strong results in destroying Russian munitions.

In his late-night video address, he said that every attack on an enemy’s ammunition depots, command posts and accumulating Russian equipment could save us all, and the lives of Ukrainian military and civilians.

A Russian armored convoy drives through the Russian-controlled area of ​​Zaporichia.

(Reuters)

In Zaporizzhia, Russia was again charged with bombing a nuclear power plant over the weekend, and Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company said Russian forces had damaged three radiation sensors at the facility.

The Russian nuclear terrorism calls for a stronger international response to the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere, four ships carrying Ukraine’s grain departed from Black Sea ports, blocking the country’s sea exports.

The Glory bulk carrier in the center was one of four ships departing from the Ukrainian port.

(AP)

Pope Francis welcomed the move and said it shows that it is possible to conduct dialogue to reach concrete results that benefit everyone.

Also on Sunday, Amnesty International apologized for the pain and outrage caused by reports accusing Ukraine of placing Ukrainian troops in residential areas, endangering civilians.

Zelensky accused the organization of trying to shift responsibility for the Russian aggression, and Amnesty Ukraine director Oksana Pokalchuk resigned, saying the report was a propaganda gift for Moscow.

