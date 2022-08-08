best and worst places to live





This week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released its Global Liveability Index ranking of the 10 best and 10 worst places to live in the world in 2022. The index scored 172 cities in five categories: culture, healthcare , education, infrastructure , and entertainment.

Cities in Scandinavia dominate the list of most livable cities thanks to the region’s stability and good infrastructure. According to the index, residents of these cities enjoy good health care and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment. Year after year, cities in Austria and Switzerland tend to top quality of life lists thanks to their well-developed social market economy.

Although 18 different countries are represented on these lists, you won’t find the United States in the top 10 of either. An EIU representative told CNBC Make It via email that Atlanta, Georgia, was the most liveable U.S. city at number 26 on the list, while Washington DC was a close second at number 30.

#1 Best Place to Live in the World: Vienna, Austria

Overall score: 95.1/100Stability: 95Health: 83.3Culture & environment: 98.6Education: 100Infrastructure: 100

Vienna, Austria ranked first among the best places to live in the world. He held the position in 2018 and 2019 but slipped to 12th place in 2021.

Here are the rest of the top 10 places to liveVienna, AustriaCopenhagen, DenmarkZurich, SwitzerlandCalgary, CanadaVancouver, CanadaGeneva, SwitzerlandFrankfurt, GermanyToronto, CanadaAmsterdam, NetherlandsOsaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia (tie)No. 1 worst place to live in the world: Damascus, Syria

Overall score: 172Stability: 20Health: 29.2Culture and environment: 40.5Education: 33.3Infrastructure: 32.1

Here are the rest of the 10 worst places to liveTehran, IranDouala, CameroonHarare, ZimbabweDhaka, BangladeshPort Moresby, PNGKarachi, PakistanAlgiers, AlgeriaTripoli, LibyaLagos, NigeriaDamascus, Syria

What the cities on the worst list all seem to have in common are serious social issues and security concerns. For example, the index indicates that Damascus’ place on the list is likely the result of social unrest, terrorism and conflict affecting the Syrian city.

Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, is on the list because, according to the US State Department, it is notorious for crimes, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and maritime crimes.

