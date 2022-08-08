Heatwave in Britain could impose more hosepipe bans for millions more, and official drought could be declared in days





Millions of Britons face the threat of a hose pipe ban as Britain prepares for another 10-day heatwave and officials move toward declaring an official drought.

With temperatures expected to soar to 35C by the weekend, homeowners in Kent and Sussex have already joined homeowners in Hampshire and the Isle of Man, and a ban has been put in place.

Thames Water, the UK’s largest water company, now with 15 million customers in London and the Thames Valley, may have to impose restrictions unless the capital starts seeing above-average rainfall in the unusually dry August, forecasters say. I warned you.

South West Water, which has nearly a million domestic customers, says exceptional demand may force them to make difficult decisions in the coming weeks. Welsh Water has already issued bans on Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire starting at the end of this month.

I understand that an official drought could be declared this week. A government monitoring plan is set up by water companies to conserve inventories.

Environment Minister George Eustice has encouraged more water companies to impose restrictions known as temporary bans or TUBs.

Eustice wrote for the Sunday Telegraph: Under the drought plan, water companies across the country have done the right thing to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry weather with the tools available.

I urge others to do the same.

A view of the greens and fairways of a golf course near New Romney, Kent (Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA)

There is no single definition of drought, but the Environment Agency describes a water supply drought as occurring when water companies are concerned about the ability of water companies to supply water to their customers due to a lack of rainfall.

The most severe living memory deficit occurred in 1976 when standpipes were introduced on the street. In the last drought of 2012, seven water companies introduced hose pipe bans affecting 20 million people.

As another drought threat loomed, Southern England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836.

It is impossible to implement a single national policy because circumstances vary widely from country to country. Northumbrian Water said it wasn’t prepared to impose restrictions despite prolonged dry weather, while Severn Trent said there had been no hose pipe bans in the area in more than 27 years.

However, water levels in reservoirs in central, southeast and southwest Yorkshire are falling, the Environment Agency said.

Dry soccer field in Hackney Marshes, East London (Photo: Yui Mok/PA)

A government source said officials have not yet decided whether to declare a drought in the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that there will be little significant rain in the dry parts of the UK. It will rain in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed an acre of crops near Stonehenge on Saturday.

The flow of the Thames is exceptionally low and the source of the river in Gloucestershire has shifted five miles downstream, a feat the Rivers Trust describes as unprecedented.

Dry land and dead grass on Primrose Hill, London (Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

A Thames Water spokesperson said: The next step in the plan would be to introduce a temporary ban that could potentially involve hose pipes.

Water UK, which represents the UK’s water company, said the drought plan has presented specific triggers to revitalize measures, including a hose pipe ban.

The spokesperson said: The government has determined that it is up to the water company to make the final judgment when the triggers for execution of each plan have been met.

As we saw this summer, businesses are prepared to use restrictions when necessary to protect the environment.

