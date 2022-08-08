Want to know if the United States is in a recession? You are asking the wrong question | american small business





As someone who writes about small business and runs a small business and serves hundreds of small business clients, I’m often asked: how is small business doing? Recently, the big question I have been asking myself is whether or not we are in a recession. The answer like everything these days is complicated.

Of course, many can say they were in a recession. The economy has contracted for two quarters in a row, which is a widely used definition. Consumer and small business confidence has plummeted. The stock market is in bearish territory. Inflation is high and interest rates are rising. Global demand is declining.

But others point to our record levels of unemployment, a relatively low level of delinquencies, high household net worth, rising incomes and spending, rising retail sales, and a still healthy banking sector.

All of this has people scratching their heads when they ask whether or not the country is in a recession. And what about the small businesses of 30 million nations? Are they experiencing a recession?

I cannot answer this question. Nobody else either. Why? Because that’s the wrong question. The right question is whether your industry is in a recession. Because for anyone running a business, that’s what matters.

Look at the real estate and construction industry, they are certainly struggling. After two years of rising prices and strong demand, they are now resisting a significant cooling in the market. Construction spending has fallen. A well-known mortgage monitoring service reported a record slowdown in home price growth. Major companies in the sector such as Redfin and Compass have already announced layoffs. Others are likely to come.

Smaller manufacturers also face headwinds, as do financial services and technology companies. Businesses and banks on Wall Street reported falling profits, laying the groundwork for layoffs to come. Companies in the technology industry, faced with limited capital, have already laid off tens of thousands of workers. The service industry has slowed down.

But wait.

According to the TSA, travelers are reaching pre-pandemic levels. Visitors to Las Vegas and Orlando are already catching up with 2019. New restaurants are opening everywhere and existing restaurants despite inflation, supply chain and labor shortages are recovering from a disastrous 2020 and of a slow 2021. Ford just reported a 32% increase in vehicle sales. Retail revenues were stronger than expected last month.

When I walk the streets of Philadelphia or the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, I see lots of people buying lots of bric-a-brac (hey, it’s summer!) and lots of retailers who are on sale. Small businesses in these sectors therefore seem to be doing well.

Farmers too. While the cost of fertilizers, pesticides and feed is still astronomical, these amounts are stabilizing. And thanks to Mr. Putin, prices for many commodities are at historic highs and farmland values ​​are up, up, up, according to industry reports. So, shh, don’t tell anyone, but it’s been a pretty decent year in the agriculture industry.

So what about these contradictory data? Here’s what: America is huge. And when it comes to the economy, you can’t just make a blanket statement.

The economy of the state of Texas is larger than that of all of Brazil, and the GDP of New York State alone is greater than that of all of Canada. There are as many inhabitants in Alabama as in Ireland. The economy of the United States is almost 15 times larger than that of Russia. Were fat. We also have a lot of small businesses. Companies that generate half of the country’s production and employ half of the country’s workers.

When you have those kinds of numbers, you usually can’t tell whether those companies are in a recession or not. When will this change? Probably never. In a country of this size, things will always go better for some and worse for others. At any given time, a significant number of small businesses are doing well while a similar number are struggling. Everything depends. So when it comes to small business America, don’t ask if the economy is in a recession. You’ll have to be more specific than that. Much more.

