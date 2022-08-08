Severe consequences of not paying energy bills, warns UK charity | UK cost of living crisis





UK charities are warning people of the serious consequences of not paying their energy bills as a campaign to cut payments gains momentum from October.

The Dont Pay UK group, which insists on reducing bills to a reasonable level, says it has garnered support from 80,000 people to cancel direct debit payments starting October 1, when regulators raise energy price caps. You can charge.

Analysts are predicting that the average household bill will increase to more than 3,300 per year from 1,971 in April.

The group said it would only take action if 1 million people sign a massive non-payment strike.

The UK is facing its biggest cost of living crisis in decades as energy and food costs soar. Citizens Advice said the problem was significant and supported more people unable to recharge their prepaid meters in June than in January 2022. It added that a record number of service users lacked the funds to turn on. Heat the refrigerator or heat the hob to cook meals.

Gas and electricity bills are classified as priority bills, meaning missed or late payments can have serious consequences, the charity Stepchange said. If people don’t pay, the supplier can collect the debt through a debt collection agency. They can also get court warrants to get them into people’s homes to meet the prepaid card meter.

Overdue amounts are added to the meter and a set amount is deducted each week. This means you must pay arrears or lose supply at a fixed weekly rate. It is possible for a supplier to remove the meter and shut off the supply, but fortunately this is very rare, said Richard Lane, External Operations Director at Stepchange.

If you are overdue on your household bills and are worried about how you will pay, it is important not to wait for help. Contact your supplier and let them know you are experiencing difficulties. Your vendor can provide support and tell you about subsidies you can use to pay your bills or negotiate a cheaper payment plan.

Citizens Advice said there are some safeguards for customers, but they are vulnerable to higher rates even after they refuse to pay.

Vendors cannot force you to switch to prepayment if it is not safe or practical. For example, you may be at risk if gas or electricity is cut off due to illness or disability. Vendors should also follow clear guidelines and ensure that they are given time to repay their debts and have provided an alternative to transitioning to a prepaid system.

The charity said that if a customer does not enter into a contract with a supplier to repay an energy debt, the supplier can apply in court for a warrant to enter the house to cut off the supply.

The charity has urged people to contact their suppliers to agree to pay off their debts before a hearing is held.

If people have been in debt to an energy supplier for a while, the energy company can pass the debt on to a collection agency.

Collectors, unlike bailiffs, do not have legal authority, but are specialists in debt collection. When this happens, Citizens Advice urges people to contact their suppliers or seek advice from third parties, including their own advisors.

If you don’t pay off your debt, you can add interest to the amount you owe.

If the customer continues to fail to pay, the energy supplier may take the customer to court for a judgment in county court. If the supplier wins in court, the bailiff can call the customer’s home and ask them to collect the debt. However, the bailiff cannot forcefully enter the customer’s home.

