When the cost of living crisis bites, charities support the UK social safety net.





Sheppy Island, on the estuary of the Thames, has been voted one of the poorest areas in the UK and, like millions of low-income people, residents are struggling with rising food and fuel prices. Everyone is preparing for more difficult times this winter.

One early morning last week, in an island pub parking lot, a handful of locals grabbed their shopping bags and waited for the arrival of the Sheppey Support Bus, a mobile community supermarket offering surplus food and free fruit and vegetables for 3.50. One week subscription fee.

“It’s kind of a lifesaver,” said David Fuller, 66, who lives on less than $1,000 a month on a pension.

Food, gas and electricity bills all went up, but salaries remained the same. We didn’t need a place like this three years ago, but we do need it now.

It’s an increasingly familiar story as food bank use surges across the UK. But the sponsor logo on the side of the double-decker Sheppey support bus tells a little-known story about how the charity and volunteer sector has now become an integral part of the UK social safety net.

David Fuller lives on less than $1,000 a month in annuity. He says sheppey mobile community supermarket Anna Gordon/FT is a bit of a lifesaver.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, after a decade of austerity, when local government funding has been effectively cut by a third and the value of many welfare benefits has fallen to historical lows, charities are increasingly playing a role in helping people earn a living, there is.

But the charity recharge is only available in areas like Sheppey who are lucky enough to have a volunteer network. The outlook is bleak as too many others are lagging behind, warning experts in the resources sector and the Bank of England anticipates a prolonged recession and the worst standard of living pressure in 60 years.

The Sheppey Support Bus was created by the Oasis Charitable Trust, which runs the local hagwon school. The trust has brought together and served a network of supporters, including charities such as the Salvation Army and Feeding Britain, private sector supermarket chain Wm Morrison, and local parish and borough councils.

Sheppey’s Salvation Army officer Lynne Clifton said the bus would provide a full range of services, including debt counseling, literacy assistance and mental health services.

A regular came in recently, and I knew it wasn’t her usual look.” She burst into tears as we spoke and pulled out a huge $2,000 gas bill. We read the meter and her energy company. could help you deal with it.

Lynne Clifton of the Salvation Army said the bus also offers services such as debt advice. Anna Gordon/FT

Everyone involved in the Sheppey support bus is enthusiastically praising helping families who are no longer able to cope after they are often in debt more as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But experts warn that relying on the voluntary sector to pick up the pieces risks overextending it and cementing ingrained inequality across the UK.

Maddy Desforges, chief executive of the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action, which supports nearly 200,000 local charitable and volunteer organizations as members nationwide, said the sector is now increasingly being filled for the state. said there is

She said the state is relying on volunteers in a way she doesn’t think is helping. Of course, volunteers intervened during the pandemic, but one of my worries is that the state is now turning to volunteers to bolster their services.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The first challenge for governments to rely on charities to fill the void left is that the same cost-of-living crisis that drives demand for the sector is hampering its ability to raise funds. Charitable organizations also suffer from the same economic headwinds as businesses. Rising energy costs, a shrinking labor market, and inflation eroding the real value of donations.

Even before the current crisis, the sector was increasingly reliant on public fundraising as government contracts fell in value, according to an analysis by Pro Bono Economics, a think tank that supports charities.

And cost of living issues are already affecting donations, which totaled $10.7 billion last year. According to a regular survey by the Charities Aid Foundation, in the first quarter of 2022, there were 4.9 million fewer people donating in the past 12 months compared to pre-pandemic.

But experts warn that a more fundamental problem with increasing reliance on charities to provide society is that many of the country’s poorest regions run the risk of heightening inequality as many of the country’s poorest regions receive the least support from charities. do.

A parliamentary study of 225 of the UK’s poorest neighborhoods found that people in the area received, on average, 7.77 per capita in state charitable grant funds, well below the national average of 12.23. Half received less than 5.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Former cabinet minister and chairman of Pro Bono Economics, Lord Gus ODonnell, said he knew the philanthropic sector was much stronger in wealthy areas. In the poor, there are far fewer opportunities for community help through philanthropy, and fewer donations, creating a vicious cycle that exacerbates inequality.

Forges are equally concerned. It’s pretty much the opposite of leveling up, she said, because you’re dependent on people already living a difficult life. She cited Boris Johnson’s key policies to reduce regional inequality.

The outgoing prime minister has been affected in part by a sharp shift in the number of seats in Britain’s poorest country from Labor to the Conservatives in the 2019 general election.

Johnson tried to tap into the community spirit that came to the fore during the pandemic. He commissioned Conservative MP Danny Kruger for a report on how charities can help level up. But as the UK awaits a new prime minister next month, there is widespread skepticism in the industry about the government’s promise to reduce inequality.

Recognizing regional inequality, the government said it was pushing the level-up agenda entirely, providing emergency assistance of 37 billion won to households to address the immediate cost of living problem.

It will improve the lives of the poorest people across the UK by investing in areas most in need, improving schools, supporting regeneration and creating higher-paying jobs, he added.

But Kruger said it was urgent for the incoming prime minister to tackle the problem more aggressively, by donating some of the nearly $1 billion dormant assets in the UK financial system to community funds. Solving this problem is about money and power, money for infrastructure and power for the region, he added.

Empowering local volunteers is important, said Will Tanner, director of Onward, an influential centre-right think tank that has helped shape the leveling agenda.

We should be concerned about the distribution of support, but that’s not an argument for not encouraging such activities where they exist, he said. The question is whether it can sow and encourage areas that are currently lacking.

Steve Chalke, founder of Oasis Trust, agreed, but said the government should recognize that it needs more egalitarian partnerships with charities to foster more cooperation at Sheppey. We need a new civil contract between the government and the voluntary sector. He added that it was based on respect and trust, not servitude.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Another example of grassroots empowerment can be found in Northwood, the poorest neighborhood in Liverpool’s satellite city of Kirkby. The region is one of the UK’s 150 poorest regions and has been selected to receive $1 million each over 10 years as part of a 200 million national lottery funding scheme called Big Local.

Kirkby has funded Northwood Together, a community project that supports everything from pop-up thrift stores to food sales and cooking classes.

Lisa Cover, community development manager, said the pandemic has hit the poorest families the hardest, as many have depended on the gray economy or part-time jobs that are not covered by the government’s job assistance scheme.

The group food drop-in, supported by donations from local Morrisons and Liverpool Football Club, is open all day. And unlike some local government services, it doesn’t come with a lanyard.

In order to receive the benefits, a lot of secret inquiries began to come in as to whether it was necessary. And we explain no, just come down. Cover said. The often-working people you see now cannot cope.

A group of members of the Northwood Together Board of Directors, all locals, said the Big Local initiative was critical to a family at risk of poverty, fearing the coming winter, when average annual fuel costs are expected to exceed 4,000 early next year.

Board chairman Ally Middleton said the government’s support of up to 1,200 people for the poorest with energy bills would not feel like it would affect the side of households already in debt.

She added that many children are starving during holidays without school meals. Recalling a boy who attended the ceremony, she ate a hot dog and quietly came over and asked if she could stay home and bring anything for her hungry little brother.

Like at Sheppey, Northwood’s team of volunteers is full of passion for what they achieve, and recognizes that it’s necessary because of the pay and benefit system that leaves too many people, including some employees, to fall into rifts. .

It may be just a set of plaster, but at least it’s stopping people from bleeding, Middleton said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4a1c4833-30e5-47e3-acd0-4588c83b53c0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

