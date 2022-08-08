Automakers say US Senate bill will jeopardize 2030 goals for electric vehicles





FILE PHOTO – Volkswagen employees stand next to Volkswagen electric cars during a ceremony at German automaker Volkswagen’s first battery cell production plant ‘SalzGiga’ in Salzgitter, Germany, July 7, 2022. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) – A group representing General Motors (GM.N), Toyota Motor (7203.T), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and other major automakers said a bill of 430 billion dollars approved by the US Senate on Sunday will put the achievement of US electric vehicle adoption goals for 2030 in jeopardy.

“Unfortunately, the electric vehicle tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive,” said Automotive Innovation Alliance chief executive John Bozzella, adding that the bill “will also jeopardize our collective goal of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.”

The group had warned on Friday that most electric vehicle models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.

To be eligible for the credit, vehicles must be assembled in North America, which would make some current electric vehicles ineligible once the bill takes effect.

The Senate bill imposes further restrictions to deter automakers from using materials made in China by phasing in required percentages of North American-sourced battery components. After 2023, vehicles with batteries containing Chinese components could not receive the credit, while critical minerals also face supply limitations.

Sen. Joe Manchin, who lobbied for the restrictions, said electric vehicles should not depend on foreign supply chains, while Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan said the credit was “impractical”.

The bill creates a tax credit of $4,000 for used electric vehicles. The package provides billions in new funding for electric vehicle production as well as $3 billion for the US Postal Service to purchase electric vehicles and battery charging equipment.

The new electric vehicle tax credits, which would expire in 2032, would be limited to trucks, vans and SUVs priced no more than $80,000 and cars up to $55,000. Families whose adjusted gross income does not exceed $300,000 would qualify.

The US House aims to vote on the bill on Friday.

In 2021, President Joe Biden set a goal for electric and plug-in electric vehicles to account for half of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

