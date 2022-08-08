UK Weather: New heatwave this week will be longer than July and you’re being advised not to barbecue | UK News





Another heatwave is heading towards the UK. Exacerbating dry conditions has already led to hose pipe bans in parts of the UK.

Temperatures will remain below last month’s record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit), but this recent heat wave is expected to last much longer.

High pressure buildings across the UK can lead to temperatures as high as 35C (95F) and the heatwave is expected to peak on Friday or Saturday.

The British are now being urged not to hold barbecues in the dry, fearing that fireworks and sky lanterns could set off “massive” fires in dry areas.

Image: Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

15 homes were evacuated after “several gardens, warehouses and outbuildings” were destroyed and 12 properties damaged after a garden fire went out of control in Essex on Saturday.

About 40 people left their homes, and 7 had to be treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Neil Fenwick, regional manager of the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: Moment.”

Across England and Wales, the effects of the heat wave will be felt as the weekend approaches, with high pressure “very warm if not sunny and hot” in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Meteorology meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It looks like we are having a long dry period and this will be bad news for southern England where there will be some rain now.”

There is uncertainty as to which region will have the highest temperatures, but early forecasts suggest it could be found in the West Midlands and West Country.

Morgan said heat standards are likely to be met across the UK and will likely put a strain on the NHS as the most vulnerable suffer heat-related problems.

“We’re pretty sure the temperatures won’t be as high as in July, but the difference is that temperatures below 30 degrees will last for quite a long time, so it’s nonetheless very noteworthy,” he added. .

Image: Map of places where water restrictions were announced

Advice to avoid overheating includes closing curtains and windows during the day and avoiding midday sun.

Over the weekend, Environment Minister George Eustice “strongly urged” water companies across the UK to implement a hose pipe ban.

Currently, people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have temporary restrictions on their energy use. Similar rules will come into effect later this month across Sussex, Kent and Pembrokeshire.

