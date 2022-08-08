



A study showing the impact of the pandemic, Brexit and the hospitality crisis on the hospitality sector has found that nearly two-thirds of the UK’s top 100 restaurants are in the red due to debt repayments, staff shortages and higher energy bills.

A separate report shows that 700 million business rate cuts remain unpaid, with only half of the UK Parliament paying support as the economic downturn imminent and further rising energy costs add to the burden on businesses.

According to accounting firm UHY Hacker Young, 64% of the largest restaurants are currently at a loss. Some have suffered major losses from major restructuring programs launched after the pandemic, and especially from debt repayments to landlords.

While the restaurant industry expected a profit recovery after the pandemic, it was put at risk by soaring food inflation and declining consumer confidence from higher interest rates.

Restaurants are also hit by a labor shortage, which means they have to limit their coverage, reducing the amount of revenue they can generate, especially during peak hours.

Peter Kubik, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said many in the food service sector are concerned about further declines in consumer spending as the UK approaches recession. The Bank of England expects the recession to last more than a year and inflation rises by more than 13%.

Kubik said frying pans could cause fires in many British restaurant groups. They expected and needed higher consumer spending as we pushed Covid further further, but this spending is now likely to drop when it’s needed most.

The food service industry was facing challenges even before the pandemic. Many groups took on huge debts to drive aggressive expansion campaigns, which resulted in losses before the virus outbreak caused closures and temporary restaurant closures.

However, reports show that in the long term, many restaurant groups expect to see a return to profitability. Restructuring programs have reduced debt, and several major chains have closed unprofitable branches and renegotiated rents through voluntary arrangements.

This includes The Restaurant Group, which owns the Wagamama and Frankie & Bennys chains and currently operates 400 restaurants and pub restaurants.

Meanwhile, only about half of Britain’s parliaments have begun paying businesses in a 1.5 billion rate relief package announced by the government in March 2021, finding the freedom of information requested by real estate consulting firm Gerald Eve.

We asked all 309 UK parliaments how much they paid to local businesses. Of the 219 respondents, only 58% began to pay anything, despite the aid payment deadline being less than two months away.

The support package was targeted at businesses such as manufacturers, warehouse and office occupants, which, unlike retailers, leisure and hospitality, were not granted business rate support.

The Response Committee, which initiated payments, accounts for 667 million out of 1.5 billion funding packages, but so far only paid 351 million.

Estimating this trend across all 309 city councils in the UK, only up to $790 million would be paid out by the deadline. All surpluses should be returned to the government to short-term changeover companies up to about 700m, the consulting firm said.

Councils that have not paid at the time of the FOI request include: Cambridge, Cornwall, Dover, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Wigan, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Hounslow and Kensington, and Chelsea of ​​London.

