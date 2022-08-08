Christopher Meyer, British voice envoy to the US, dies at 78





Christopher Meyer, the debonair diplomat who served as Britain’s ambassador to Washington from 1997 to 2003 but later argued his government had allowed itself to be drawn into supporting the US invasion of Iraq, died on July 27 in her holiday home in Megève, in the French Alps. . He was 78 years old.

His death, apparently from a stroke, was confirmed by several officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As Britain’s envoy from 1997 to 2003, during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, Mr Meyer quietly banned the term special relationship to describe the alliance between Britain and the United States. , arguing that Washington clearly considered its ties with other nations Israel, for example, to be considerably more vital.

Breaking with many other European countries, Britain became the Bush administration’s main partner in its invasion of Afghanistan after the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, and in its support for Washington’s claims that Iraq was developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction.

Mr. Meyer, however, argued, privately at the time and later in an indiscreet and shameless book titled DC Confidential (2005), that without sufficient evidence that Saddam Hussein possessed these weapons, and without both support further from the United Nations and plans to govern Iraq Once Hussein was overthrown, Prime Minister Tony Blair and Mr. Bush had prematurely reached an agreement to invade Iraq, which he said had been signed in the blood, at the President’s Texas ranch in April 2002.

The verdict of the story, Mr. Meyer wrote, seems to be that it was ultimately flawed in both design and execution.

He later acknowledged, however, that Washington might well have gone to war without Britain’s support.

Sparing only a few of the reproaches, he wrote disdainfully of Mr. Blair’s ministers. Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott responded by calling the former envoy a red-socked fop in reference to his penchant for flashy hosiery. (Unfazed, Mr Meyer adopted the @sirsocks Twitter account, under which he weighed in just weeks ago in the Conservative Party leadership race.)

Christopher John Rome Meyer was born on February 22, 1944 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Thirteen days before she was born, her father, Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Reginald, died when his plane was shot down while on a bombing mission over Greece. He was brought up by his mother, Eve, and his grandmother in Brighton.

He attended boarding school at Lancing College in West Sussex, studied in Paris and graduated with a degree in history from the University of Cambridge. He then studied at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, Italy.

In 1997 he married Catherine Laylle Volkmann, who ran Parents and Abducted Children Together, an international campaign to give divorced and separated parents access to their children. She survives him and two sons, James and William, from his marriage to Françoise Hedges, which ended in divorce; three stepsons; and a grandson.

Mr. Meyer joined the Foreign Office in 1966. He was posted to Moscow, Madrid, Brussels and Washington and spent a year at Harvard as a visiting scholar. In 1994, he became the press spokesperson for John Major, the Conservative Prime Minister.

He served briefly as ambassador to Germany in 1997 before being appointed envoy to Washington later that year. His tenure as Britain’s post-WWII ambassador to Washington would encompass the impeachment of Mr. Clinton, the victory of Mr. Bush in 2000, the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the invasion of Afghanistan and the prelude to war. in Iraq.

He was knighted in 1998.

In his memoirs, Mr Meyer wrote that Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s chief of staff, ordered him to get as close to the White House as possible. He got as close to the Bush administration as possible: he played tennis with Condoleezza Rice, the national security adviser; went rafting with Donald H. Rumsfeld, the Secretary of Defense; and befriended his neighbor, Vice President Dick Cheney.

After retiring in 2003, Meyer served for six years as chairman of his country’s Press Complaints Commission, a self-policing body he helped strengthen.

He went on to write books and articles and post regularly on Twitter, where in 2020 he wondered why The New York Times was, as he put it, so relentlessly Anglophobic. Is it Brexit, where the newspaper is more royalist than the king for the Remain cause? He asked. Is it his hatred of Boris, whom he ridiculously takes for a mini-Trump?

He has also hosted television documentaries, including a BBC series, Networks of Power (2012), in which he sought to identify the attributes shared by powerful global cities and their influential people.

I thought, this is really interesting, what makes these cities tick? Who makes them vibrate? he told the Guardian in 2012. And I made an assumption, which I think was more or less justified by the filming, which was: Maybe they have more in common between them than they don’t have any with their own country. Having looked at Mumbai, Moscow and Rome, I would say the common thread is an alarming degree of nepotism.

The real problem, he added, was that it is in your nature to surround yourself with people who you believe will advance your interests, with whom you have essential compatibility and with whom you get along well.

