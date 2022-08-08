UK Rain Forecast: Rain to hit the UK for 8 days in August | weather | News





The country’s open spaces have been craving rainfall for the past few weeks, and many gardens and landscapes look brown and drab. According to South East Water, hose pipe bans are due to go into effect next week in Kent and Sussex. This will stop people from using water to wash their cars and fill water parks and water gardens. These restrictions are already imposed by Southern Water on Hampshire and the Isle of Wight starting today.

The reservoir is a bit shallower than expected, and the extreme heat in July has caused problems with the supply of tap water to households across the country.

On July 19th, thermometers recorded a whopping 40.3C in some parts of the country, an absolute record never before recorded in the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also said dry weather will continue in most parts of the UK, with natural showers occurring only in some parts of the north.

However, in a recent statement, the forecaster said conditions would become “subject to change” after mid-August.

Temperatures this week are expected to reach 34 degrees again by Wednesday, August 10th.

When Sunday, August 14 comes, the weather starts to change. More rain will fall on the horizon from August 15th.

More rain clouds will cover the UK from 15 August, according to weather model WX Charts.

The start of the new week will see more sporadic showers, but from Thursday, August 18, a period of heavy rain covering large areas of the south will begin.

“The temperature will be mostly average to warm, in the south it will be warm or very warm, with occasional changes to humid.

“Over a longer period of time, the north and west are still likely to receive the most precipitation, but the instability can sometimes spread further south and east.”

The water company has not explicitly stated how long the hose pipe bans in the four southern provinces will last.

