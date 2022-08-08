



The Senate on Sunday passed the Cutting Inflation Act of 2022, a $433 billion climate, energy, health care and tax bill that will put the United States on the right path to reduce their cumulative emissions by about 40 percent, below 2005 levels, by 2030. Fifty Democratic senators voted for the bill, including centrists Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, d ‘Arizona. Republican senators unilaterally opposed the legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the bill represents the biggest investment ever in tackling the existential crisis of climate change.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, came out of left field. Democratic leaders had been scrambling to pass a climate bill since President Joe Bidens’ very first months in office last year. But they immediately ran into roadblocks that seemed insurmountable. Sinema and Manchin would not support the initial versions of the IRA, which was a problem because the Democrats needed their party’s 50 members in the Senate to vote at the same rate. Less than a month ago, Manchin, citing rising inflation, said he was unable to support the previous version of the IRA, called the Build Back Better Act. It looked like 18 months of negotiations had proven fruitless, and climate action and several other pillars of Bidens’ first-term agenda were on hold until after November’s midterm elections or maybe for good.

But then, in a surprise twist, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reached a deal in late July: $369 billion for climate and energy measures, grants for the law on affordable care and enough new tax revenue to pay for new policies and reduce the deficit by some $300 billion. On Thursday, Sinema, the latest holdout, signaled her support for the IRA after negotiating changes to the bill, including scrapping a $14 billion tax hike for hedge fund and equity managers – Bill’s investment and the addition of drought relief funds for his state. It took Senate Democrats just four days to go from announcing the legislation to passing it.

Independent analyzes estimate that the IRA would reduce around 6.3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the nations emissions register over the next decade, prevent up to 3,894 premature deaths per year from by 2030 and would get the United States two-thirds of the way to Bidens’ goal of reducing total emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by the end of this decade. Biden’s executive actions and state-level emissions policies could close the gap on the remaining third. Without the IRA or any other new federal effort to limit climate change, emissions would only decrease by 27% by 2030.

The IRA now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote. If he clears the House, which he is supposed to do, he will then go to Bidens office for his signature.

Green groups celebrated the IRA’s passage through the Senate over the weekend. Every ZIP code across America will benefit from the good jobs, lower costs and reduced pollution of the historic Cut Inflation Act, said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, in a press release. “Today, Senate Democrats without a single Republican vote made a historic investment in the planet, the economy, and the American people,” said Patrick Gaspard, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress. “By itself, the Cut Inflation Act is one of the most important pieces of economic and climate legislation in a generation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://grist.org/politics/u-s-senate-passes-historic-climate-bill/

