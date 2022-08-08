British Museum agrees to return looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria | News | DW





A British museum agreed on Sunday to return a collection of Benin bronzes looted in 1897 to Nigeria.

The decision comes amid pressure from European institutions to return stolen artifacts from colonial times.

The Horniman Museum and Gardens in southeast London says 72 items will be handed over to the Nigerian government. Among them are 12 brass plaques known as Benin bronzes, a brass cockerel altar, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, a brass bell, and the keys of the Royal Palace.

The museum received an official request from the Nigerian National Museum and Monuments Commission (NCMM) earlier this year to return the artifacts.

What did the museum say?

Eve Salomon, Chair of the Museum’s Board of Directors, said in a statement, “Horniman is pleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with NCMM to ensure the long-term management of this precious artifact.”

“The evidence that these objects were obtained by force is very clear and supports our view that it is moral and appropriate to return ownership to Nigeria through external consultations,” the statement added.

NCMM welcomed the decision and said it looks forward to “productive discussions on loan agreements and cooperation.”

Benin Bronze Worldwide

The Horniman Museum now houses a relatively small fraction of the Benin bronzes that once adorned the Royal Palace of the Kingdom of Benin in southwestern Nigeria.

Thousands of treasures, sculptures and other works of art dating from the 16th to 18th centuries were looted by British colonists who attacked and occupied the city of Benin at the end of the 19th century.

Many of these artifacts ended up in other countries. There are more than 900 Benin artifacts in the British Museum alone, and 74 more in the National Museum of Scotland.

There are more than 1,000 artifacts in about 20 museums in Germany. The largest collection is housed in Berlin’s Museum of Ethnology, considered the most important outside the British Museum.

Nigeria’s Campaign to Bring Treasure Home

The Nigerian government has in recent years tightened its demands on European countries to return Benin bronze. Ultimately, it is planned to build a museum in Benin, southern Edo, to house the recovered treasures.

Last month, Nigeria and Germany signed a deal to begin the return of hundreds of Benin bronzes in the largest effort by a European country to return looted art.

France handed over 26 items known as Abomey Treasures last year, looted by French troops from the 19th-century Kingdom of Dahomey in what is now Benin.

